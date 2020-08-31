STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Jonty Rhodes says players like Mohammed Shami should set an example for juniors

This will be Rhodes' first stint with the Kings XI Punjab.

Published: 31st August 2020 04:36 PM  |   Last Updated: 31st August 2020 04:36 PM   |  A+A-

Indian pacer Mohammed Shami

Indian pacer Mohammed Shami (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

DUBAI: Kings XI Punjab's fielding coach Jonty Rhodes feels it's important for the team's senior players such as Mohammed Shami to set an example for the juniors to follow in the upcoming IPL.

Moved out of India due to rising cases of COVID-19 in the country, the 13th edition of the T20 league will be held across the three venues of Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Sharjah in the UAE from September 19 to November 10.

"From an energy perspective, I always look to the senior players to lead because there are some talented young players like Mayank Agarwal, Karun Nair, Deepak Hooda, some great fielders," Rhodes said in a video posted on the official Twitter handle of Kings XI Punjab.

"But it's guys like Shami who, for me, are so important to this outfit because they are often looked up to and respected in very high regard, especially in Indian cricketing circles.

"If they are setting high standards, then young players, it's easier for them to follow. So it's great to see Shami speed to the ball, great technique and just showing the younger guys that he's still got something left in the tank."

Kings XI Punjab will be led by India wicketkeeper-batsman KL Rahul.

This will be Rhodes' first stint with the Kings XI Punjab.

He is making a return to the IPL after having spent two seasons away post his stint with the Mumbai Indians.

