'Hardwork has paid off': Rohit Sharma as Mumbai Indians qualifies for playoffs

Published: 01st November 2020 06:25 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st November 2020 06:25 PM   |  A+A-

Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma

Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma. (Photo| Twitter)

By ANI

ABU DHABI: Mumbai Indians (MI) skipper Rohit Sharma has said that all the hard work has paid off as the side has managed to qualify for the playoffs of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) season.

MI are currently at the top of the points table with 18 points from 13 matches. The side is guaranteed a top finish in the points table and as a result, MI will be getting two chances to qualify for the finals.

"Now that we know that we have qualified for the playoffs, it is a good achievement. All the hard work we did, before we came here and also when we came here, it all paid off. Now, one hurdle has been crossed, another small little tournament to play for us," Rohit said in a video posted on the official Twitter handle of MI.

Mumbai will next lock horns against SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) on Tuesday, November 3 at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium. The David Warner-led SRH has to win that match in order to qualify for the playoffs.

"We have one more game against SRH, it is going to be another important game for us. We do not want to think about the opposition, to be honest, we just want to come out here and keep the momentum going," said Rohit.

MI skipper has been out of action due to a hamstring injury. The right-handed batsman was also not included in India's squad for the upcoming series against Australia. It was said that the Board of Control for Cricket in India's (BCCI) medical team will continue to monitor Rohit.

Speaking to ANI, a BCCI functionary in the know of developments on Saturday confirmed that Rohit will be assessed on Sunday and the area of focus would be his acceleration and deceleration process.

"Rohit will be assessed on Sunday and a call will be taken after that on whether he is good to go. As is the case with hamstring injuries, the real challenge is the sprints and the acceleration and deceleration process will be the focus to understand if he has recovered fully or will need a little more time," the functionary said.

Having injured his hamstring during the twin Super Over encounter against Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) on October 18, Rohit has had to sit out the last four games for MI.

The Indian team is set to leave for Australia directly from the UAE after the completion of the IPL and that has seen the national team coaching staff, as well as Test specialists Cheteshwar Pujara and Hanuma Vihari, arrive in the country.

