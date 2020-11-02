STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
IPL 2020, DC vs RCB Live Score: Delhi Capitals opt to field first in must-win match

For Delhi Capitals, Axar Patel came in place of Praveen Dubey, while left arm seamer Daniel Sams replaced Shimron Hetmyer and Harshal Patel made way for Ajinkya Rahane.

Published: 02nd November 2020 07:41 PM

Delhi Capitals

Delhi Capitals (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

ABU DHABI: Delhi Capitals skipper Shreyas Iyer won the toss and elected to bowl in their 14th round IPL clash against Royal Challengers Bangalore here on Monday.

For Delhi Capitals, Axar Patel came in place of Praveen Dubey, while left arm seamer Daniel Sams replaced Shimron Hetmyer and Harshal Patel made way for Ajinkya Rahane.

In the RCB playing XI, Shahbaz Ahmed replaced injured Navdeep Saini while Shivam Dube came in place of Gurkeerat Singh Mann.

Delhi Capitals: Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw, Ajinkya Rahane, Shreyas Iyer(c), Rishabh Pant(w), Marcus Stoinis, Daniel Sams, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje Royal Challengers Bangalore: Josh Philippe, Devdutt Padikkal, Virat Kohli(c), AB de Villiers(w), Washington Sundar, Shivam Dube, Shahbaz Ahmed, Chris Morris, Isuru Udana, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal.

