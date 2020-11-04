STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport IPL News

IPL 2020: Hyderabad in last four with 10-wicket win over Mumbai; KKR eliminated

Mumbai left out Jasprit Bumrah, Trent Boult, Hardik Pandya and brought back Rohit Sharma, who had missed the last four games with a hamstring injury.

Published: 04th November 2020 01:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th November 2020 01:29 AM   |  A+A-

Jason Holder of Sunrisers Hyderabad celebrates the wicket of Kieron Pollard of Mumbai Indians during IPL match in Sharjah, United Arab Emirates, Tuesday Nov. 3 2020. (Photo | PTI)

By Atreyo Mukhopadhyay
Express News Service

CHENNAI: A spot in the IPL playoffs has to be earned the hard way. Ask any team, it doesn't come easy. From that point of view, Sunrisers Hyderabad's task was made easier in Tuesday's must-win match against Mumbai Indians, who rested three key players.

Taking full advantage, David Warner's men posted a 10-wicket win to book their place in the last-four for a fifth consecutive time. The skipper led from the front, aided by Wriddhiman Saha.

Having already sealed top spot in the league table, Mumbai were understandably low on intensity.

They left out Jasprit Bumrah, Trent Boult, Hardik Pandya and brought back Rohit Sharma, who had missed the last four games with a hamstring injury.

Hyderabad were expectedly pumped up, showing intent on the field and an urge to make things happen. Although catches were dropped, a spring in their steps was unmistakable.

They still had a job to do because letting Mumbai off to a big total would have complicated things. After Rohit's departure for four in the third over and losing Quinton de Kock in the fifth, Mumbai were in it.

Suryakumar Yadav and Ishan Kishan had taken the total to 81/2 after 10 overs before Hyderabad bounced back.

It became 82/5 and in spite of a 25-ball 41 from Kieron Pollard, Mumbai failed to put up a challenging total.

While Sandeep Sharma, Jason Holder and T Natarajan did a good job with the ball for Hyderabad, Shahbaz Nadeem was a revelation.

Left-arm spinners are not often successful in IPL. But the bowler from Jharkhand was clever and kept batsmen guessing to return figures of 4-0-19-2. It meant that even though Rashid Khan (4-0-32-1) had an average day, the team did not suffer. Other than a series of full tosses towards the end, there was no loose stuff.

If their effort with the ball was commendable, Hyderabad's batting was a cruise. Surprisingly again, it was Saha who went after the bowlers early on.

After hitting Nathan Coulter-Nile for a four and six in the second over, the wicketkeeper struck two fours off Dhawal Kulkarni in the next.

Warner joined the party in the fourth over by hitting James Pattinson for three fours and after five overs, Hyderabad's total read 56/0.

It was relentless after that and Mumbai had nothing to counter the left-right pair. Pattinson, Rahul Chahar and Krunal Pandya went for plenty.

While Warner remained unbeaten on 85 off 58, Saha struck 58 not out off 45 balls. Returning to the side after a long gap, Saha had scores of 87 and 39 in the last two games.

Not many expected him to fill in the shoes of Jonny Bairstow, but he has exceeded expectations.

November 5: Qualifier 1: Mumbai vs Delhi.

November 6: Eliminator: Hyderabad vs Bangalore.

Brief scores: Mumbai 149/8 in 50 ovs (Pollard 41, Sandeep 3/34) lost to Hyderabad 151/0 in 17. 1 ovs (Warner 85 n.o, Saha 58 n.o).

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
David Warner Trent Boult Jasprit Bumrah Hardik Pandya Rohit Sharma IPL IPL 2020 Indian Premier League Indian Premier League 2020
India Matters
Republic TV editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami (Photo| Special Arrangement)
Arnab Goswami arrested in 2018 suicide abetment case, alleges assault by cops
The registration details of a vehicle available on  the Parivahan Sewa portal
No need to carry RC book, pollution certificates in Kerala
Voters stand in queues patiently awaiting their turn to cast their votes during the second phase of Bihar Assembly elections in Patna on Tuesday | PTI
‘Parivartan’ looks certain, but it may mean more than Nitish or Tejashwi in Bihar
For representational purposes
Telangana: Grace pass marks for students who missed Inter exam

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Police walk between emergency vehicles at the scene after gunshots were heard. Austrian police say several people have been injured and officers are out in force following gunfire in Vienna. | AP
Terror attack by gunmen in Vienna kills five, injures 15 people; attackers sympathised with IS
US Election | 'I believe we're on track to win', says Biden as poll battle remains unpredictable
Gallery
There are IPL stars who got off the flying starts, only to lose their way over the course of the season while there were those who struggled to find form for much of the group stage and by the time they did, it was too late for their team. Let us take a l
MS Dhoni to Glenn Maxwell: Biggest failures of IPL 2020
The upcoming Women's T20 Challenge is set to witness top Indian cricketers joining forces with the biggest names from overseas to compete in a four-match tournament. Ahead of the tournament, let's have a look at the top five Indian players to watch out for in the upcoming edition of the tournament.
Women's T20 Challenge: Top Indian players to watch out for
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp