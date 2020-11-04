STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Remove on-field umpire's decision once captain takes review: Shane Warne

His remarks came after Mumbai Indians' Kieron Pollard was adjudged not out based on umpire's call after SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) took a review during the last league-stage match.

Published: 04th November 2020 12:17 PM

Australia spin legend Shane Warne

Australia spin legend Shane Warne (Photo | PTI)

By IANS

SHARJAH: Former Australia leg-spinner Shane Warne has called on the authorities to remove the on-field umpire's decision once a captain takes a review.

"I'm going to keep banging on about this. If a captain reviews a decision-then the on field umpire's decision should be removed-as you can't have the same ball being out or not out! Once this happens, it's simple and clear-whether it should be out or not," Warne said in a tweet on Tuesday evening.

"This will also allow a more accurate picture of whether the umpires are getting the decisions right or not. Having umpires call helps the summary of an umpire's performance! Remove original on-field decision - which leads to no umpires call (sic)," he added.

His remarks came after Mumbai Indians' Kieron Pollard was adjudged not out based on umpire's call after SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) took a review during the last league-stage match of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL).

In the 15th over, spinner Rashid Khan made a huge LBW appeal but the on-field umpire declared it not out after which SRH captain David Warner went for a review. The third umpire decided to stick with the umpire's call.

However, the decision didn't have much bearing on the result as Mumbai Indians posted 149/8 in their allotted 20 overs which SRH chased down without any hiccups to seal a spot in the playoffs.

