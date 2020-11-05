50-50 at Twenty-20 for Malayali cricketers

Martin Joseph By

Express News Service

KOCHI: The Indian Premier League 2020 is among the fiercest sports battles the country has witnessed in recent years. The last league game played on Tuesday was a pivotal match for the top four teams. Sunrisers Hyderabad was the fourth and final team to join the rest of the elites, Mumbai Indians, Delhi Capitals and Royal Challengers Bangalore. The tournament produced some scintillating moments and a few cricketers from Kerala also bagged the spotlight. Devdutt Padikkal, who has been enjoying a stunning campaign, was crucial in RCB’s run to the playoffs. Sanju Samson scored the joint-highest number of sixes, while others like K M Asif couldn’t break into the squad for Chennai Super Kings. Martin Joseph looks at Malayali cricketers and their performance in the ongoing IPL.

Sandeep Warrier

The lanky pacer had a quiet IPL campaign, featuring in just one game — the opener against Mumbai Indians. Sandeep’s bad luck was probably part of being in a squad comprising accomplished players like Pat Cummins and Lockie Ferguson, apart from pacers like Prasidh Krishna, Kamlesh Nagarkoti and Shivam Mavi. Sandeep featured in three matches in the 2019 IPL but here, he was taken out of the side after just one game where he went wicketless and conceded just 34 runs from three overs. He bore the brunt of the franchise’s chop and change policy in terms of team selection and having a long list of quality pacers in the line-up.

Mat Balls Runs WKTS BBM Ave Econ SR 4W 5W

1 18 34 0 0/34 - 11.33 - 0 0

Robin Uthappa

The veteran cricketer had an indifferent season. At the beginning of the tournament, he was batting in the middle order and couldn’t make an impact. Things changed when he climbed the ladder, where he looked more effective. His best performance was a 22-ball 41 against RCB when he opened the innings. But for a player who has been exceptional in IPL matches over the years with over 4,600 runs to his credit, it was a sedate season. Uthappa cannot be isolated for poor form as the most seasoned batsmen of the team including Steve Smith and Jos Buttler had flickering form this season, probably why Royals crashed out of the tournament.

Asif KM

Having been retained by Chennai Super Kings for IPL 2020, the speedster did not get a single game this campaign. Breaking into the CSK side is not an easy task and since MS Dhoni and the think-tank decided to stick to their regular starters, Asif found it hard to find a spot on the side. After CSK became the first team to exit the tournament, some fringe players like Monu Kumar were given opportunities. However, Asif will have to wait. His two matches in the IPL were for CSK in 2018 where he bagged three wickets. The 27-year-old would be hoping to have a strong domestic campaign and come back stronger next season, especially with CSK looking to rebuild.

Mat Balls Runs WKTS BBM Ave Econ SR 4W 5W

1 24 46 1 1/46 46.0 11.50 24.0 0 0

Basil Thampi

Just like Sandeep, the speedster from Ernakulam was shadowed by other pace bowlers in his team. Basil played just one game for Sunrisers Hyderabad, and that was after bowling spearhead Bhuvneshwar Kumar suffered an injury and Sidharth Kaul proved to be unreliable. He was in the side against Kolkata Knight Riders and had a decent outing as he picked up the big wicket of Eoin Morgan. He could have added to that with better fielding from his team-mates. However, Sandeep Sharma and T Natarajan’s performance meant that Basil had to warm the benches. But the franchise rates him highly and sees him as an important member of the squad. He is more than capable as a back-up and could still play an important role for the team in the upcoming qualifiers.

Karun Nair

Kings XI Punjab’s batting highlights this season came from KL Rahul, Mayank Agarwal and Chris Gayle. They have been piling on the runs while other batsmen misfired or been sporadic and that includes Karun Nair, who managed to score just 16 runs from four innings which included two ducks before being dropped. It was a season to forget for Karun who could have definitely done better.

Mat No Runs HS Ave BF SR 100 50 4s 6s CT

12 0 196 41 16.33 164 119.51 0 0 19 7 3

Sanju Samson

The Thiruvananthapuram-bred player had a whirlwind start to IPL-13. Sanju hit back-to-back half-centuries at the beginning of the tournament. His performance kept dropping afterwards, and it was not until the back-end of the league stage that he found his groove again. Rajasthan Royals missed the qualifiers by a close margin but Sanju finished with three fifties and 375 runs, which is still well below his standards. His 26 sixes makes him the joint-highest alongside Mumbai Indians’ Ishan Kishan. He kept the wickets in a few games and looked good, but it’s safe to say his equation with the bat didn’t match his talent.

Mat No Runs HS Ave BF SR 100 50 4s 6s CT

14 1 375 85 28.84 236 158.89 0 3 21 26 9

Devdutt Padikkal

The 20-year-old southpaw has been a revelation this season. Playing his debut IPL, the youngster scored five 50s and 472 runs in 14 innings. It is hard to recollect a better debut performance from recent times. With his five half-centuries, Padikkal broke the record for most half-century by an uncapped player in his debut IPL season, which was held jointly by Shikhar Dhawan and Shreyas Iyer previously. Padikkal will be crucial for Virat Kohli’s team as they take on Sunrisers Hyderabad in the qualifier. To some extent, he has even overshadowed seniors in the team like Kohli and Aaron Finch.

Mat No Runs HS Ave BF SR 100 50 4s 6s CT

14 0 472 74 33.71 373 126.54 0 5 51 8 8