IPL 2020 Playoffs, DC vs MI Live Score: Delhi wins toss, opts to bowl against Mumbai

By PTI

DUBAI: Delhi Capitals captain Shreyas Iyer opted to field against Mumbai Indians in Qualifier 1 of the Indian Premier League here on Thursday.

While Capitals went unchanged from their final league game, Mumbai Indians brought back the rested Jasprit Bumrah, Trent Boult and Hardik Pandya in place of Dhawal Kulakarni, James Pattinson and Saurabh Tiwary.

The Teams:

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma(c), Quinton de Kock(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Rahul Chahar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah

Delhi Capitals: Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Ajinkya Rahane, Shreyas Iyer(c), Rishabh Pant(w), Marcus Stoinis, Daniel Sams, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje.