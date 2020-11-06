STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport IPL News

I don't focus on end result, just want to execute role given by team, says Mumbai Indians pacer Bumrah

Bumrah had delivered a perfect yorker to get rid of in-form Shikhar Dhawan (0) for his first wicket.

Published: 06th November 2020 12:41 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th November 2020 12:41 PM   |  A+A-

Mumbai Indian's Jasprit Bumrah. | PTI

Mumbai Indian's Jasprit Bumrah (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

DUBAI: Mumbai Indians pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah says he is reaping the reward for not worrying about results and just focusing on executing the role assigned to him by the team.

Bumrah was adjudged the 'Player of the Match' for returning with figures of 4-1-14-4 as four-time champions MI reached yet another IPL final with a 57-run win over Delhi Capitals in the first qualifier here on Thursday.

"I am okay with not getting wickets and winning the tournament, I have been given a role so I just want to execute that role," Bumrah, who regained the purple cap with a tally of 27 wickets, said in the post-match presentation.

"I am always ready when the captain wants me to bowl. I don't focus on the end result. When I have done that it's always gone downhill."

Bumrah had delivered a perfect yorker to get rid of in-form Shikhar Dhawan (0) for his first wicket.

"Opening yorker was really important. I decided I will do that early in the game and when it comes off it's always nice," he said.

Bumrah and New Zealand's Trent Boult (2/9) had dished out a 'Test match opening spell" to blow out Delhi for 143 for 8.

"I have a great camaraderie with Boult. We discuss fields, situations, so there's a lot to learn from him.

"Batsmen have been taking all the awards, so it's good to get it as a bowler (laughs). Ah no, I don't worry about awards. As long as the team is winning I am happy."

Defending champions Mumbai Indians will be vying for their fifth IPL title on November 10.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Jasprit Bumrah Mumbai Indians IPL 2020 IPL Indian Premier League
India Matters
Only three students attend a class at SVBNR English Medium High School in Tirumala on Thursday due to Covid fear. (Photo | EPS)
COVID-19: 575 students, 829 teachers infected as schools reopen in AP
For representational purposes
Government eases guidelines for BPOs, norms to facilitate 'Work From Home'
For representational purpose. . (Photo | Reuters)
India may have lost Rs 20 lakh crore during April-September
TNIE Expressions: 'Trump’s return will mean unpredictability in ties'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Covid-19: 575 students, 829 teachers infected as schools reopen in Andhra Pradesh
Democratic Presidential candidate Joe Biden speaks at the Chase Center in Wilmington. (Photo | AFP)
Joe Biden wins more votes than any other presidential candidate in US history
Gallery
There are IPL stars who got off the flying starts, only to lose their way over the course of the season while there were those who struggled to find form for much of the group stage and by the time they did, it was too late for their team. Let us take a l
MS Dhoni to Glenn Maxwell: Biggest failures of IPL 2020
The upcoming Women's T20 Challenge is set to witness top Indian cricketers joining forces with the biggest names from overseas to compete in a four-match tournament. Ahead of the tournament, let's have a look at the top five Indian players to watch out fo
Women's T20 Challenge: Top Indian players to watch out for
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp