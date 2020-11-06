STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
IPL 2020: Boult should be back for finals, says Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma

The Kiwi pacer bowled just two overs in the match and dismissed Prithvi Shaw and Ajinkya Rahane in the first over itself.

Published: 06th November 2020 11:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th November 2020 11:31 AM

Mumbai Indians' pacer Trent Boult

Mumbai Indians' pacer Trent Boult (Photo| ANI)

By ANI

DUBAI: Pacer Trent Boult should be back for the Indian Premier League final, informed Mumbai Indians (MI) skipper Rohit Sharma after his team thrashed Delhi Capitals (DC) in Qualifier 1 of the league.

Boult had walked off the ground during Delhi's innings due to a groin strain. The Kiwi pacer bowled just two overs in the match and dismissed Prithvi Shaw and Ajinkya Rahane in the first over itself.

Jasprit Bumrah also took four crucial wickets and helped MI defeat DC by 57 runs here at the Dubai International Stadium. With this win, MI have progressed to the finals of the tournament while Delhi will face the winner of Royal Challengers Bangalore and SunRisers Hyderabad eliminator clash.

"I've not seen him (Boult). But he seems okay. I don't think it's a big problem. Three-day rest and he should be back on the park. Bumrah and Boult have been in solid form. They play for different teams so they have different plans. We as a team have different plans and it's great to see them execute those," said Rohit at the post-match presentation.

ALSO READ: Our execution in death overs was miles off, says Delhi Capitals coach Ricky Ponting

Earlier, Ishan Kishan and Hardik Pandya played knocks of 55 and 37 respectively as MI posted a total of 200/5 in their allotted twenty overs. In the final two overs, the two batsmen added 38 runs, taking their team to the mighty 200-mark.

"I guess this is the best performance. The way de Kock and SKY took the momentum after I got out early was good to see. Perfect result for us. We never had a target in mind. We are a different team and we play differently. We just wanted to have a good powerplay and then take it from there," the MI skipper said.

"We knew we have the power to accelerate at the end. Ishan has been in just great form, so we just wanted him to be really positive after the second time-out. We told that to Krunal as well, just bat positively and put the bowlers under pressure. With such a versatile squad, we can change the batting and bowling order," he added.

For Delhi, Ravi Ashwin returned with the figures of 3-29 from his four overs.

TAGS
Trent Boult Mumbai Indians Rohit Sharma IPL 2020 IPL Indian Premier League
IPL_2020
