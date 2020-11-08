STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport IPL News

Off-field relations with Pandya brothers transcends into cricket field: Mumbai Indians star Kieron Pollard

Defending champions Mumbai Indians have made it to their sixth IPL final and the trio played a significant role in their campaign.

Published: 08th November 2020 03:16 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th November 2020 03:16 PM   |  A+A-

Mumbai Indians stars Hardik Pandya (R) and Krunal Pandya

Mumbai Indians stars Hardik Pandya (R) and Krunal Pandya (Photo | BCCI)

By PTI

ABU DHABI: West Indian swashbuckler Kieron Pollard says his relationship with the Pandya brothers -- Hardik and Krunal -- transcends the cultural boundaries, and explosive batting is just one of the many similarities they share.

Defending champions Mumbai Indians have made it to their sixth IPL final and the trio played a significant role in their campaign.

"As I always say there is Hardik Pandya and then there is the smarter Pandya (Krunal). For us the relationship that we have off the field, transcends onto the cricket field," Pollard, who has played over 150 games for MI, said in a video shared on their Twitter handle.

"We share some of the same sort of sentiments, the kind of people that we are in terms of just wanting to help, and just enjoying the moment and being thankful and grateful for whatever opportunities that is presented to us."

According to Pollard, being confident and backing himself are the similar qualities he shares with Hardik.

Both are known for their six-hitting prowess.

"They (Pandya brothers) are more open and loud, but they are not like that just off the field, when they go on to the cricket field, the flair that they show, Hardik especially, that aspect of it, he goes out, backs himself, he is confident.

"So these are some of the things that we share in common," said Pollard.

Pollard praised Hardik, who has scored 278 runs and plundered 25 sixes this season, for his confidence.

"The way that they are, they are like good people. And you will find it very difficult not to like these individuals.

"Hardik for his confidence, no matter what, he is confident. He is always happy, always there, and then there is Krunal. But these fellows are amazing," he said.

According to Pollard, who has scored 259 runs this season, the mutual understanding and respect he shares with the Pandya brothers goes a long way.

"When it's off, it's fun, it's all games but when it is time for business and serious talks as well, we have that, so that sort of mutual respect, and that common understanding, goes a long way," he signed off.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kieron Pollard Mumbai Indians IPL IPL 2020 Indian Premier League Indian Premier League 2020 Hardik Pandya Krunal Pandya
India Matters
Only three students attend a class at SVBNR English Medium High School in Tirumala on Thursday due to Covid fear. (Photo | EPS)
COVID-19: 575 students, 829 teachers infected as schools reopen in AP
For representational purposes
Government eases guidelines for BPOs, norms to facilitate 'Work From Home'
For representational purpose. . (Photo | Reuters)
India may have lost Rs 20 lakh crore during April-September
TNIE Expressions: 'Trump’s return will mean unpredictability in ties'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Supporters of President Donald Trump rally in Beverly Hills. (Photo | AP)
US Elections: Trump supporters seen carrying guns outside counting centres
The Sunday morning in the village was rocked by the sound of bursting crackers.
Deepavali arrives early for Kamala Harris' ancestral village Thulasendrapuram
Gallery
After making headlines with her wedding in October, actress Kajal Aggarwal is now holidaying with her husband, Gautam Kitchlu, in Maldives. (Photo | Kajal Aggarwal Instagram)
Kajal Aggarwal gives a sneak peek into her honeymoon in Maldives
On November 8, 2016, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced to the nation that Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 currency notes will cease to be legal tender.
Demonetization Anniversary: Here are the problems people faced during those testing times
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp