Virat Kohli shouldn't be removed as Royal Challengers Bangalore captain, feels Virender Sehwag

Virender Sehwag believes RCB management should continue supporting Virat Kohli as their leader and think on how they can improve their team.

Published: 08th November 2020 05:30 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th November 2020 05:30 PM   |  A+A-

Former Indian cricketer Virender Sehwag

Former Indian cricketer Virender Sehwag (Photo | PTI)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Virender Sehwag doesn't agree with his former India teammate Gautam Gambhir that Royal Challengers Bangalore should remove Virat Kohli as captain and appoint someone else.

Following RCB's exit from the ongoing Indian Premier League in the Eliminator, Gambhir said that it is time for Kohli to be held accountable for the results of his franchise as they have not been able to win a single title under the captaincy of the 32-year-old.

However, Sehwag believes RCB management should continue supporting Kohli as their leader and think on how they can improve their team.

"A captain is only as good as his team. When Virat Kohli captains India, he is able to deliver the results. He wins matches - ODIs, T20Is Tests. But when he captains RCB, his team is not able to perform," Sehwag said on Cricbuzz.

"It is very important for the captain to have a good team. So, I believe the management should not try and think of changing their captain and rather think of how they can improve this team. Who all should be added to the team to make sure their performance improves?" he added.

RCB's IPL 2020 came to an end after they suffered a six-wicket defeat at the hands of SunRisers Hyderabad on Friday.

After that, while talking to ESPNcricinfo, Gambhir was asked if he would change the captaincy, to which he replied: "100 per cent, because the problem is about accountability. Eight years into the tournament (without a trophy), eight years is a long time. Tell me any other captain...forget about captain, tell me any other player who would have got eight years and wouldn't have won the title and would have still continued with it. So it has to be accountability. A captain needs to take accountability."

"It's not only about one year, it's not only about this. I have nothing against Virat Kohli but somewhere down the line, he needs to put his hand up and say, 'yes, I am responsible. I am accountable'," he added.

