STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport IPL News

Hardik Pandya not comfortable bowling, has got some niggle: Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma

Rohit stressed that he does not want to put any kind of pressure on any player by giving him a role which he is not able to do.

Published: 09th November 2020 06:54 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th November 2020 06:55 PM   |  A+A-

Mumbai Indians all-rounder Hardik Pandya

Mumbai Indians all-rounder Hardik Pandya (Photo | PTI)

By ANI

ABU DHABI: Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma said that Hardik Pandya has got "some niggle" and is not comfortable bowling which is why the player has not been utilised with the ball.

Rohit also stressed that he does not want to put any kind of pressure on any player by giving him a role which he is not able to do.

"We have had his assessment every three-four games and we have spoken to him about what he wants to do. He is not comfortable at the moment to bowl. We have left all that decision on him. If he feels comfortable, he will be happy to bowl. But at the moment, he is not feeling comfortable. He has got some niggle going. It would have been great to have him bowl," Rohit said during the pre-match press conference.

"... We do not want to put pressure on individuals where we are expecting something for them and he is not able to do it and the team morale goes down. We do not want that situation. Hardik to us is very important as a player and his batting has been really a key for us to make it to the final," he added.

Although Hardik did not bowl in the tournament, the all-rounder has been a very crucial player for the team because of his power-hitting abilities. Another MI player who has impressed a lot with the bat is Suryakumar Yadav.

Yadav has played many match-winning knocks for the team during the tournament. Praising Yadav for his performance, Rohit said the player has "taken his game to another level".

"Surya is someone who has taken his game to another level. We all have seen, we all have witnessed. One good thing about him that struck me was his tempo and maintaining that tempo when he comes to bat... He has done extremely well for us and I am really happy for him. He is here to make it big and we can see that happening," he said.

During the match against Delhi Capitals (DC) on November 5, Boult had walked off the ground during Delhi's innings due to a groin strain. The Kiwi pacer had bowled just two overs in the match.

Giving an update on Boult, Rohit said: "Trent looks pretty good, he is going to have a session today with all of us and we will see how it goes. Fingers crossed, hopefully, he plays."

MI will take on DC in the final of the IPL on Tuesday.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Hardik Pandya Rohit Sharma Mumbai Indians IPL IPL 2020 Indian Premier League Indian Premier League 2020
India Matters
A few of the producers who have approached the Delhi High Court include Aamir Khan (L), Karan Johar (R), Salman Khan and more.
Delhi HC asks two channels not to air defamatory content against Bollywood
Representational image (File photo)
Firecracker ban: CAIT demands compensation for traders' losses
A heath worker cuts the strip after taking a nasal sample to test for COVID-19 in New Delhi. (Photo | AP)
Delhi overtakes Maharashtra, Kerala as highest contributor to new COVID-19 cases
A screenshot from the ad posted online. (Photo | YouTube screengrab)
Right-wingers on Twitter call for #BoycottTanishq again after ad against firecrackers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav and Bihar CM Nitish Kumar cast their votes in phase 2 of Bihar polls in Patna on Tuesday. (File Photos | PTI)
Bihar Polls 2020 Early trends show NDA lead
Thick black smoke emanates after major fire in a chemical factory in Bengaluru. (Photo | Express)
Massive fire at chemical factory in Karnataka, no casualties reported
Gallery
This year, Diwali fervor will stream onto your OTT screens rather than come alive on the big screen, owing to the ongoing pandemic.
'Soorarai Pottru' to 'Ludo': Diwali set to light up OTT screen
US President-elect Joe Biden's pet German Shepherd Major will be making history as the first rescue dog to live in the White House. (Photo | Joe Biden Instagram)
Champ and Major: Meet the four-legged members of US President-elect Joe Biden's family
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp