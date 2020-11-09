IPL 2020: SRH skipper David Warner laments team's poor fielding efforts

By PTI

ABU DHABI: After exiting IPL 2020 following losing to Delhi Capitals on Sunday, SRH captain David Warner admitted that fielding let his team down in the tournament.

"The main thing is attitude on the field. You can't win if you don't take catches, so that, we'll have to do much better next time - that's what's let us down in this tournament - the attitude on the field," said the explosive opener from Australia.

Asked about the impact injuries to key players like Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Wriddhiman Saha had on the campaign, he said, "It has been difficult, but the rest of the players have been excellent in their roles to get us where we have gotten today."

Marcus Stoinis, who was adjudged man of the match for his 38 with the bat and 3/26 with the ball, said he is excited to be in his maiden IPL final.

"Have played quite a bit of IPL, but this is my first final. It's been hard with quarantine but a bit of silverware is good motivation," he said.

"MI are a very good team. Have played consistently. But they're due an off game. Our best cricket should be good enough to win."

Asked about opening the DC innings, he said, "I have done it in the Big Bash League for a couple of seasons and it was nice to get an opportunity in the IPL."

About his bowling, he said, "Never know what it's going to be like early. There was swing early on. So had a bit of a look at it before having a crack. Was a really nice wicket.

"My thought process was to change my grips and see what I was getting out of the wicket and change my tactics with wide yorkers and slower balls."

