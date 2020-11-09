STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Not the result we wanted but extremely proud of you guys: Sunrisers Hyderabad skipper David Warner

SRH skipper David Warner was extremely proud of how his team has performed after having a bad start to the tournament.

Published: 09th November 2020 07:01 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th November 2020 07:02 PM

Sunrisers Hyderabad skipper David Warner

Sunrisers Hyderabad skipper David Warner (Photo | PTI)

By ANI

ABU DHABI: Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) had only three wins against their name from the first nine games but the team turned the tide after registering five wins in a row to bounce back in the tournament.

However, SRH lost the IPL Qualifier 2 against Delhi Capitals by 17 runs on Sunday to bow out of the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

SRH skipper David Warner was "extremely proud" of how his team has performed after having a bad start to the tournament.

"Obviously not the result you will like last night but we wish Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals all the very best," Warner said in a video posted on his Instagram.

"Bit of a mixed season, we didn't start too well but at the back end, we got really good momentum. To finish off the way we did I am extremely proud of the guys and hopefully next year we will go one step further and make that final," he added.

Warner thanked fans, owners and the support staff for the constant support throughout the season.

"Once again thank you to our franchise owners our support staff and to all my teammates you guys are outstanding. Thank you very much for making it an enjoyable tournament and I look forward to seeing everyone in the IPL next year," the skipper said.

Delhi Capitals will now take on Mumbai Indians in the final at Dubai International Stadium on Tuesday.

