IPL 2020 Final, MI vs DC Live Score: Delhi wins toss, opts to bat first in chase of maiden title against Mumbai

By Online Desk

The Delhi Capitals captain Shreyas Iyer won the toss and elected to bat first against Mumbai Indians in the Indian Premier League final at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Tuesday.

While Delhi Capitals named an unchanged side from the eliminatior, Mumbai Indians made one change, Jayant Yadav comes in and Rahul Chahar stays out.

The teams:

Mumbai Indians: R Sharma*, Q de Kock (wk), S Yadav, I Kishan, H Pandya, K Pollard, K Pandya, N Coulter-Nile, T Boult, J Yadav, J Bumrah

Delhi Capitals: M Stoinis, S Dhawan, S Iyer*, S Hetmyer, R Pant (wk), A Rahane, A Patel, P Dubey, R Ashwin, K Rabada, A Nortje