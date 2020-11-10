IPL 2020 Final, MI vs DC Live Score: Delhi wins toss, opts to bat first in chase of maiden title against Mumbai
Mumbai Indians made one change, Jayant Yadav comes in and Rahul Chahar stays out.
Published: 10th November 2020 07:15 PM | Last Updated: 10th November 2020 07:27 PM | A+A A-
The Delhi Capitals captain Shreyas Iyer won the toss and elected to bat first against Mumbai Indians in the Indian Premier League final at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Tuesday.
While Delhi Capitals named an unchanged side from the eliminatior, Mumbai Indians made one change, Jayant Yadav comes in and Rahul Chahar stays out.
The teams:
Mumbai Indians: R Sharma*, Q de Kock (wk), S Yadav, I Kishan, H Pandya, K Pollard, K Pandya, N Coulter-Nile, T Boult, J Yadav, J Bumrah
Delhi Capitals: M Stoinis, S Dhawan, S Iyer*, S Hetmyer, R Pant (wk), A Rahane, A Patel, P Dubey, R Ashwin, K Rabada, A Nortje