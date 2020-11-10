STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport IPL News

IPL 2020 Final: Ruthless Mumbai Indians win fifth title, defeat Delhi Capitals by five wickets

Under the Dubai lights, they completed a five-wicket win to ensure they became only the second team after Chennai Super Kings to defend the title.

Published: 10th November 2020 11:11 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th November 2020 12:23 AM   |  A+A-

Mumbai Indians are crowned champions during the final of season 13 of the Dream 11 Indian Premier League.

Mumbai Indians are crowned champions during the final of season 13 of the Dream 11 Indian Premier League. (Photo | IPLT20/BCCI)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Five titles in eight years. In the short history of the Indian Premier League (IPL), this is an unparalleled success, success Mumbai Indians can boast about. They entered the final against Delhi Capitals on Tuesday — a team they had already defeated thrice this season — as favourites and they lived up to the tag. Under the Dubai lights, they completed a five-wicket win to ensure they became only the second team after Chennai Super Kings to defend the title.

Despite the match lasting 39 overs, Delhi hardly put Mumbai in a spot of bother. In fact, the final bordered on being a one-sided contest for the majority. Mumbai had answers to every question Delhi posed. Right from the start of the season, Mumbai have been the standout team, with their bowling arsenal complimenting their batting line-up that muscled totals at will.

To stop such an in-form, well-oiled team, Delhi needed to bring their A-game. Instead, they appeared to take the field as if they felt Mumbai already had the upper hand. Mumbai, on the other hand, were calm and composed. A relaxed body language meant Trent Boult was on the money straightaway, Marcus Stoinis edging the first ball to the wicketkeeper. From there on, except for the 11.3 overs when Shreyas Iyer and Rishabh Pant kept Delhi hopes alive, the IPL trophy was heading only one way, back to Mumbai.

Compared to other teams, Rohit Sharma's men are a side that relies heavily on data. It is a squad comprising of players picked by their robust scouting team headed by John Wright. The Pandya brothers, Krunal and Hardik, and Jasprit Bumrah are their finds which complement their core group that has remained intact. Apart from relying on auction, they use the trading window to plug their holes. Quinton de Kock and Trent Boult are two players they traded from other teams. It shows how prepared they are.

This is their third final in four years, each one ending in a win, and it showed how far they are ahead of other teams. If Chennai Super Kings dominated the first half-a-dozen years, the second half has seen Mumbai emerge as one of the best sides in the format.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Mumbai Indians Delhi Capitals Indian Premier League IPL 2020 IPL 2020 final IPL
India Matters
BJP activists exult as the NDA does well in the Bihar Assembly polls, in Patna on Tuesday. (Photo | PTI)
NDA wins absolute majority in Bihar, RJD emerges single-largest party
RJD supporters flash victory sign during counting of votes for the Bihar Assembly polls in Patna Tuesday Nov. 10 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Bihar elections: Tejashwi Yadav’s social engineering fails to click
The dream 11 IPL trophy. (Photo | IPL)
TNIE Exclusive: Big auction, Ahmedabad IPL franchise next year
St Joseph’s Boys High School featured in the Day Boys school list. (Photo | Express)
Eight Bengaluru schools make it to top 10 in national survey

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
A new vaccine is on display at the Nikolai Gamaleya National Center of Epidemiology and Microbiology in Moscow, Russia. (Photo | AP)
COVID19 vaccine Sputnik V is 92% effective Russia
Republic TV Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami, who was arrested for allegedly abetting the suicide of a 53-year-old interior designer in 2018. (Photo | PTI)
SC grants interim bail to Arnab Goswami in 2018 abetment of suicide case
Gallery
Belgian artist Elke Lemmens installs a miniature scene of a girl on a horse at the seaside into a boot scraper in Antwerp, Belgium, Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020. Lemmens is transforming disused boot scrapers in the port city of Antwerp into miniature scenes depicting what is important in the lives of the owners of the house. (Photo | AP)
Big things come in tiny packages: How Belgian Artist is giving life to outdated Belgian boot-scrapers
As Mumbai Indians successfully defended their IPL title this season, check out the cricketers who won individual awards for their splendid performance in various departments of the game.
Game Changer to Most Valuable Player: Check out the IPL 2020 award winners
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp