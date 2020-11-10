STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
IPL final is the biggest thing after World Cup final, says Kieron Pollard

His remark comes ahead of the IPL 2020 final between Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals later today at the Dubai International Stadium.

Published: 10th November 2020 11:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th November 2020 11:00 AM   |  A+A-

Ravichandran Ashwin of Delhi Capitals and Kieron Pollard of Mumbai Indians. (Photo | IPL)

By ANI

ABU DHABI: Mumbai Indians' all-rounder Kieron Pollard has said that the finals of the Indian Premier League (IPL) is the biggest thing in cricket after the World Cup final.

"The name of the game is pressure, in a final. Everyone takes that pressure. You want to win and not commit a mistake, but at the end of the day, you have to try to take the finals as a normal game. Just go out there, enjoy yourself and the atmosphere," said Pollard in a video posted on the official Twitter handle of Mumbai Indians.

"Obviously, no crowds in this final, but enjoy the magnitude of it. It's is an IPL final, it's the biggest thing after the World Cup final," he added.

Mumbai Indians have won the IPL four times (2013, 2015, 2017, and 2019). On the other hand, it is the first time that Delhi Capitals has made its way to the finals of the tournament.

The Rohit Sharma-led Mumbai had defeated Delhi in Qualifier 1 to progress to the finals, while Delhi Capitals outclassed SunRisers Hyderabad in Qualifier 2 to enter the finals.

Talking about the summit clash, Mumbai Indians' coach Mahela Jayawardene said: "It's another game of cricket, we are not thinking too far ahead, as long as we go through the processes and execute our skills, it's a contest between bat and ball, runs and wickets, so try and enjoy this contest."

"I just want the guys to go out there and enjoy the atmosphere. There are quite a few guys in our team who have been there and done that before so they know what they need to do," he added.

Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals had finished at the top two spots in the IPL standings. (ANI)

