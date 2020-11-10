STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport IPL News

KXIP likely to stick to KL Rahul-Anil Kumble combo for 2021, Glenn Maxwell could be released

KXIP, who have never had a settled unit, have finally found a core group of players around whom a team can be built.

Published: 10th November 2020 06:16 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th November 2020 06:16 PM   |  A+A-

Kings XI Punjab skipper KL Rahul

Kings XI Punjab skipper KL Rahul (Photo | Kings XI Punjab Twitter)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Kings XI Punjab are likely to continue with the captain and coach combine of KL Rahul and Anil Kumble even after finishing sixth in a closely-contested 2020 Indian Premier League.

A team source told PTI that the owners want Rahul and Kumble take the team forward in the 2021 edition, scheduled in less than six months.

Rahul, who captained the team for the first team this season, had another stellar season with the bat, amassing 670 runs at an average of 55.83.

It was Kumble's first season with the franchise.

KXIP, who have never had a settled unit, have finally found a core group of players around whom a team can be built.

That group includes Rahul, Mayank Agarwal, Nicholas Pooran, Mohammad Shami, Chris Gayle and youngsters like Ravi Bishnoi and Arshdeep Singh.

The management wants to plug the gaps in the middle order and bowling department, which has been an issue for a number of years.

"The owners are happy with captain and coach. Rahul was exceptional with the bat and team scripted a remarkable comeback in the second half of the season. Had that short run not being called in the first game (against DC), the team would have been in play-offs.

"The good thing is a core group has been identified. Gaps need to be plugged in the middle-order where the team needs a power hitter and also a world class fast bowler to support Shami," the source said.

After losing the six out of their first seven games, KXIP won five in a row to find themselves in contention for a play-off spot but lost their last league game against CSK to bow out of the competition.

The last time KXIP made the play-offs was in 2014.

Maxwell, Cottrell likely to be released

KXIP had paid big money for the likes of Glenn Maxwell (10.75 crore) and Sheldon Cottrell (8.5 crore) but both did not do much to write to home about, especially the Australian who made 108 runs in 13 games at 15.42.

The team had bought back Maxwell after letting him go following the 2017 season.

"Their performance was not on expected lines and it will be tough to continue with them," the source added.

A call on their future will be taken at the team's review meeting.

A lot also depends on the size of the auction ahead of the 2021 edition if it is held at all.

If not a mega auction, KXIP would like to have a mini auction where they can solidify their middle-order and death bowling.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
KXIP Glenn Maxwell Kings XI Punjab IPL IPL 2020 Indian Premier League Indian Premier League 2020
India Matters
BJP activists exult as the NDA does well in the Bihar Assembly polls, in Patna on Tuesday. (Photo | PTI)
NDA wins absolute majority in Bihar, RJD emerges single-largest party
RJD supporters flash victory sign during counting of votes for the Bihar Assembly polls in Patna Tuesday Nov. 10 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Bihar elections: Tejashwi Yadav’s social engineering fails to click
The dream 11 IPL trophy. (Photo | IPL)
TNIE Exclusive: Big auction, Ahmedabad IPL franchise next year
St Joseph’s Boys High School featured in the Day Boys school list. (Photo | Express)
Eight Bengaluru schools make it to top 10 in national survey

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
A new vaccine is on display at the Nikolai Gamaleya National Center of Epidemiology and Microbiology in Moscow, Russia. (Photo | AP)
COVID19 vaccine Sputnik V is 92% effective Russia
Republic TV Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami, who was arrested for allegedly abetting the suicide of a 53-year-old interior designer in 2018. (Photo | PTI)
SC grants interim bail to Arnab Goswami in 2018 abetment of suicide case
Gallery
Belgian artist Elke Lemmens installs a miniature scene of a girl on a horse at the seaside into a boot scraper in Antwerp, Belgium, Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020. Lemmens is transforming disused boot scrapers in the port city of Antwerp into miniature scenes depicting what is important in the lives of the owners of the house. (Photo | AP)
Big things come in tiny packages: How Belgian Artist is giving life to outdated Belgian boot-scrapers
As Mumbai Indians successfully defended their IPL title this season, check out the cricketers who won individual awards for their splendid performance in various departments of the game.
Game Changer to Most Valuable Player: Check out the IPL 2020 award winners
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp