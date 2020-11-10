Trent Boult's inclusion in Mumbai Indians has been icing on the cake, says Rohit Sharma

By ANI

DUBAI: Trent Boult has been a key cog in the bowling wheel of Mumbai Indians and skipper Rohit Sharma has no hesitation in saying that the New Zealand's pacer is the "best new-ball bowler" right now.

Rohit's remark comes ahead of the Indian Premier League 2020 final between Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals later today at the Dubai International Stadium.

Boult was the standout performer for Delhi in the IPL 2018. The left-arm fast bowler scalped 18 wickets from 14 games as the Delhi based franchise finished last in the showpiece event.

Pacer Boult didn't play many games in IPL 2019 and was traded to Mumbai Indians in November last year ahead of the IPL auction.

Rohit said Boult inclusion has been icing on the cake for Mumbai Indians as he can swing the new ball.

"We wanted someone who could get us those breakthroughs in the powerplay and when we got Trent Boult it was the icing on the cake. He is the best new-ball bowler going around. We have Bumrah as well, he can bowl quality balls at any time," Rohit said in a video posted on Mumbai Indians' Twitter.

"But Boult with the new ball swings for us and that's very crucial for us. And he has done really well in the tournament," he added.

This move by Delhi Capitals has come back to haunt them as the Kiwi pacer has become a key cog in the bowling wheel of Mumbai Indians after wreaking havoc on a number of occasions, the latest being the Qualifier 1 against Delhi.

Boult, who has picked 22 wickets in the 13th edition of IPL, dismantled the Delhi-based franchise top order in Qualifier 1 picking two wickets in the very first over.

Mumbai Indians have won the IPL four times (2013, 2015, 2017, and 2019). On the other hand, it is the first time that Delhi Capitals has made its way to the finals of the tournament.

Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals had finished at the top two spots respectively in the IPL standings.