IPL 2020: Ishan Kishan is very special player in the making, says Yuvraj Singh

Kishan ended IPL 2020 with 516 runs from 14 matches at an average of 57.33 and he was at the fifth position in the leading run-scorer list for IPL 2020.

Published: 11th November 2020 02:36 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th November 2020 02:36 PM   |  A+A-

Mumbai Indians players Hardik Pandya Krunal Pandya and Ishan Kishan celebrate after winning the final cricket match of the Indian Premier League IPL T20. (Photo | PTI)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Former India batsman Yuvraj Singh praised Mumbai Indians' Ishan Kishan for his performance in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 and said that the left-handed batsman is a very special player in the making.

Kishan ended IPL 2020 with 516 runs from 14 matches at an average of 57.33 and he was at the fifth position in the leading run-scorer list for IPL 2020. In the finals against Delhi Capitals, Kishan played an unbeaten inning of 33 runs off just 20 balls.

The left-handed batsman Kishan had also played a knock of 99 runs against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) earlier this season.

"Congratulations @mipaltan by far the best team in the #ipl, @ImRo45 captains knock in the final! Heart goes out to @DelhiCapitals had an outstanding tournament! @ishankishan51 special very special player in the making," Yuvraj tweeted.

Yuvraj's remark came as Mumbai Indians defeated Delhi Capitals by five wickets and eight balls to spare in the finals of the tournament on Tuesday at the Dubai International Stadium.

As a result, the side won its fifth IPL IPL title. The franchise had earlier won the tournament in 2013, 2015, 2017, and 2019.

Rohit Sharma played a knock of 68 runs for Mumbai in the finals while for Delhi, Anrich Nortje scalped two wickets.

Earlier, Delhi Capitals had won the toss in the finals against Mumbai Indians and the Shreyas Iyer-led side had decided to bat first. Iyer and Rishabh Pant played knocks of 65 and 56 respectively as Delhi Capitals posted a total of 156/7.

For Mumbai Indians, Trent Boult took three wickets (Marcus Stoinis, Ajinkya Rahane, and Shimron Hetmyer) while Nathan Coulter-Nile dismissed two batsmen -- Rishabh Pant and Axar Patel.

Mumbai Indians had ended the group stages of IPL 2020 in the first position with 18 points from 14 matches. The side had then progressed to the finals after defeating Delhi Capitals in Qualifier 1. 

