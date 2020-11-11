STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport IPL News

It was mentally tough in bio-bubble: Sourav Ganguly thanks players for commitment to IPL success

The IPL came to an end on Tuesday with Mumbai Indians beating Delhi Capitals by five wickets here for a record fifth title.

Published: 11th November 2020 11:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th November 2020 11:16 AM   |  A+A-

BCCI President Saurav Ganguly, BCCI Secretary Jay Shah, IPL Chairman Brijesh Patel, BCCI treasurer Arun Dhumal, Jt.Secretary Jayesh George during the final. (Photo | IPL)

BCCI President Saurav Ganguly, BCCI Secretary Jay Shah, IPL Chairman Brijesh Patel, BCCI treasurer Arun Dhumal, Jt.Secretary Jayesh George during the final. (Photo | IPL)

By PTI

DUBAI: BCCI president Sourav Ganguly on Wednesday acknowledged that it was mentally tough for players to be in the just-concluded Indian Premier League's bio-bubble and thanked them for showing resolve to make the tournament a success.

The IPL came to an end on Tuesday with Mumbai Indians beating Delhi Capitals by five wickets here for a record fifth title.

The tournament was held at three venues in the UAE sans crowds due to the COVID-19 pandemic."@bcci.along with the office bearers I personally thank all the players of each IPL team, for going thru the tuff bio bubble to make this tournament possible..it was tuff mentally, and ur commitment makes indian cricket what it is @JayShah @ThakurArunS," Ganguly tweeted.

The event is usually held in April-May each year but had to be postponed after COVID-19 cases shot up in India.

Following months of deliberation, it was shifted to the UAE venues of Dubai, Sharjah and Abu Dhabi and was conducted in a bio-secure environment.

BCCI treasurer Arun Dhumal echoed Ganguly's sentiment and hoped that the world's biggest T20 event will return to its full glory next year.

"Congrats to Team IPL under the dynamic leadership of @SGanguly99 & @JayShah for organising the most successful #Dream11IPL under such challenging times.

A big thanks to all the cricket fans for their love and support. We truly missed u. Hopefully the roar will be back in IPL2021," Dhumal tweeted.

The IPL largely passed off without any glitch here and 13 COVID cases in the Chennai Super Kings franchise before the tournament's start was the only major hiccup that the organisers endured.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
BCCI IPL IPL 2020 Sourav Ganguly
India Matters
BJP activists exult as the NDA does well in the Bihar Assembly polls, in Patna on Tuesday. (Photo | PTI)
NDA wins absolute majority in Bihar, RJD emerges single-largest party
RJD supporters flash victory sign during counting of votes for the Bihar Assembly polls in Patna Tuesday Nov. 10 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Bihar elections: Tejashwi Yadav’s social engineering fails to click
The dream 11 IPL trophy. (Photo | IPL)
TNIE Exclusive: Big auction, Ahmedabad IPL franchise next year
St Joseph’s Boys High School featured in the Day Boys school list. (Photo | Express)
Eight Bengaluru schools make it to top 10 in national survey

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
A new vaccine is on display at the Nikolai Gamaleya National Center of Epidemiology and Microbiology in Moscow, Russia. (Photo | AP)
COVID19 vaccine Sputnik V is 92% effective Russia
Republic TV Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami, who was arrested for allegedly abetting the suicide of a 53-year-old interior designer in 2018. (Photo | PTI)
SC grants interim bail to Arnab Goswami in 2018 abetment of suicide case
Gallery
Belgian artist Elke Lemmens installs a miniature scene of a girl on a horse at the seaside into a boot scraper in Antwerp, Belgium, Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020. Lemmens is transforming disused boot scrapers in the port city of Antwerp into miniature scenes depicting what is important in the lives of the owners of the house. (Photo | AP)
Big things come in tiny packages: How Belgian Artist is giving life to outdated Belgian boot-scrapers
As Mumbai Indians successfully defended their IPL title this season, check out the cricketers who won individual awards for their splendid performance in various departments of the game.
Game Changer to Most Valuable Player: Check out the IPL 2020 award winners
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp