IPL 2020: Tendulkar hails Samson's catch, recollects own 1992 WC episode

Samson took the catch above his head and as he landed, the player hit the back of his head onto the floor.

Published: 01st October 2020 01:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st October 2020 01:25 AM   |  A+A-

Legendary Indian batsman Sachin Tendulkar

Legendary Indian batsman Sachin Tendulkar (Photo | PTI)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Hailing Rajasthan Royals' Sanju Samson for his 'brilliant' catch in the Indian Premier League (IPL), former India cricketer Sachin Tendulkar on Wednesday recalled a similar incident, which he experienced at the 1992 World Cup.

Samson took a stunning catch of Kolkata Knight Rider's (KKR) Pat Cummins in the 18th over. Samson took the catch above his head and as he landed, the player hit the back of his head onto the floor.

Praising the catch, Tendulkar took to Twitter to write: "Brilliant catch by @IamSanjuSamson! I know how much it hurts when you bang your head like this on the ground. I experienced it in the 1992 World Cup in our match against the WI when I took a catch. #IPL2020 #RRvKKR."

During the match, being played at the Dubai International Stadium, KKR was asked to bat first and they managed to score 174 runs from their allotted 20 overs. Jofra Archer displayed impressive performance with the ball, conceding just 18 runs from his four overs and picked two wickets.

Shubman Gill was the highest run-getter from KKR as he scored 47 runs. Eoin Morgan played an unbeaten knock of 34 runs off 23 balls.

