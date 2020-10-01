Shivam Mavi, Kamlesh Nagarkoti will learn a lot from Pat Cummins, says Brad Hogg

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Former Australian spinner Brad Hogg reckons that Kolkata Knight Riders' young bowling duo Kamlesh Nagarkoti and Shivam Mavi will be benefited from the experience of Pat Cummins.

KKR bowlers ensured that key batsmen of Rajasthan Royals do not fire as the Dinesh Karthik led side clinched a 37 run win on Wednesday.

Mavi got the wickets of Sanju Samson and Jos Buttler while Nagarkoti dismissed Robin Uthappa and Riyan Parag. Pat Cummins bowled three overs and conceded just 13 runs. The pacer also bagged the crucial wicket of Royals skipper Steve Smith.

Hogg said the young bowlers are "fairly talented" and will learn a lot from Cummins.

"They (Mavi and Nagarkoti) are fairly talented young bowlers. Around the experience of Cummins they will learn a lot. Looking forward to there development over the IPL," Hogg tweeted.

While batting first, Shubman Gill top-scored for KKR with 47 runs. Eoin Morgan and Andre Russell also played useful knocks of 34 and 24 respectively to take the score to 174/6.

KKR will next lock horns with Delhi Capitals on Saturday.