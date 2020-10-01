STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport IPL News

Shivam Mavi, Kamlesh Nagarkoti will learn a lot from Pat Cummins, says Brad Hogg

Brad Hogg said Kamlesh Nagarkoti and Shivam Mavi are fairly talented and will learn a lot from Pat Cummins.

Published: 01st October 2020 05:49 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st October 2020 05:49 PM   |  A+A-

Former Kolkata Knight Riders bowler Brad Hogg

Former Kolkata Knight Riders bowler Brad Hogg (File Photo | PTI)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Former Australian spinner Brad Hogg reckons that Kolkata Knight Riders' young bowling duo Kamlesh Nagarkoti and Shivam Mavi will be benefited from the experience of Pat Cummins.

KKR bowlers ensured that key batsmen of Rajasthan Royals do not fire as the Dinesh Karthik led side clinched a 37 run win on Wednesday.

Mavi got the wickets of Sanju Samson and Jos Buttler while Nagarkoti dismissed Robin Uthappa and Riyan Parag. Pat Cummins bowled three overs and conceded just 13 runs. The pacer also bagged the crucial wicket of Royals skipper Steve Smith.

Hogg said the young bowlers are "fairly talented" and will learn a lot from Cummins.

"They (Mavi and Nagarkoti) are fairly talented young bowlers. Around the experience of Cummins they will learn a lot. Looking forward to there development over the IPL," Hogg tweeted.

While batting first, Shubman Gill top-scored for KKR with 47 runs. Eoin Morgan and Andre Russell also played useful knocks of 34 and 24 respectively to take the score to 174/6.

KKR will next lock horns with Delhi Capitals on Saturday.

More from News.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Brad Hogg Pat Cummins Kamlesh Nagarkoti Shivam Mavi IPL IPL 2020 Indian Premier League Indian Premier League 2020
India Matters
Google CEO Sundar Pichai (File Photo | AP)
Google CEO Sundar Pichai commits USD 1 billion to help publishers create quality news
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
'One in three doctors dying of coronavirus'
Image for representational purpose
TNIE Expressions | ‘We shouldn’t wait for a perfect vaccine for Covid-19’
For representational purposes
'Unscientific': Experts react as ICMR prescribes 'Antisera' therapy for Covid sans trials

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Sylvain Helaine, the most tattooed man in France, also known as 'Mr. Snake'. (Photo | Sylvain Helaine, Instagram)
Meet Freaky Hoody - A French teacher with tattooes everywhere - even eyes and tongue
Standup comedian Saad Khan (Photo| Facebook)
In Conversation: Saad Khan, Shalini Narayan on lockdown matchmaking!
Gallery
Bollywood celebrities have expressed shock over the gang rape of a teenager in Hathras. B-Towners also voiced protest against the alleged cremation of the victim by the police without the consent of her family early on Wednesday. (Photo | PTI)
'Strictest punishment is needed for these barbaric men': Bollywood expresses shock over Hathras gang rape
Bollywood celebrities on Wednesday reacted to the news of the acquittal of all 32 people accused in the Babri mosque demolition case of December 6, 1992. B-Town celebrities took to their Twitter to react to the development. (Photo | PTI)
Bollywood reacts to the news of acquittal of accused in Babri Masjid demolition case
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp