Viewership up by 30 per cent in first week of IPL 2020: Star India

The regional markets have also grown by a massive 39.4 per cent over last year, it claimed.

Published: 01st October 2020 09:02 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st October 2020 09:02 PM   |  A+A-

Match commissioner flipping the toss coin during match 7 of season 13, Dream 11 Indian Premier League (IPL) between Chennai Super Kings and Delhi Capitals. (Photo | IPL)

Match commissioner flipping the toss coin during match 7 of season 13, Dream 11 Indian Premier League (IPL) between Chennai Super Kings and Delhi Capitals. (Photo | IPL)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Official broadcaster Star India on Thursday claimed that IPL's viewership grew by 30 per cent over last year in only the opening week of the tournament.

The opening day match between defending champions Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings witnessed a reach of 158 million across the Star India network, a release said.

"We are thrilled to deliver the biggest ever IPL. The opening week for Dream11 IPL 2020 resulted in a staggering new viewership record with an increase of 30% over last year," said Star Sports CEO Gautam Thakar.

