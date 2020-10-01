STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport IPL News

Wicket slowed, could have taken more time to adjust: Rajasthan Royals batsman Robin Uthappa

Robin Uthappa said that Rajasthan Royals' failure to adjust to a slow Dubai strip was the reason for its 37-run defeat against KKR.

Published: 01st October 2020 03:46 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st October 2020 03:46 PM   |  A+A-

Rajasthan Royals batsman Robin Uthappa

Rajasthan Royals batsman Robin Uthappa (Photo | IPL Twitter)

By PTI

DUBAI: Rajasthan Royals batsman Robin Uthappa said that his team's failure to adjust to a slow Dubai strip, after two successive triumphs on Sharjah's batting belters, was the reason for its 37-run defeat against Kolkata Knight Riders in the Indian Premier League.

Defending 175, Kolkata Knight Riders bowlers wreaked havoc against the in-form Rajasthan Royals batting to have them tottering at 88/8 inside 15 overs before Tom Curran's 54 not out reduced their margin of defeat.

"Towards the end, the wicket (pitch) was getting a little tired (slow), so stopping a little bit. So yeah, in hindsight, we definitely felt maybe we would have taken a little bit more time to get adjusted and then taken the attack to the bowlers," Uthappa said at the virtual post-match news conference.

Jos Buttler started off in a blazing fashion as Sunil Narine conceded 12 runs in his first over.

In the next over, skipper Steve Smith tried to slog every ball against his Aussie teammate Pat Cummins and even survived a dropped catch before being dismissed for 3.

Shivam Mavi, Kamlesh Nagarkoti and mystery spinner Varun Chakravarthy then claimed two wickets each to derail Royals' chase.

"We actually play a certain brand of cricket. Today, we continued to play that as a batting line-up," Uthappa said. The Royals' meek surrender came on the back of their highest tournament chase of 224 runs against Kings XI Punjab.

"We chased a big score in the last game. Obviously, there's a lot of confidence coming in from that game. Also we felt that the wicket will play well.

"Maybe we could have taken a little bit more time to adjust to the pace of the wicket and then taking the attack to the bowlers," he said.

Uthappa said the wicket had slowed down because the same strip a couple of days ago had hosted the Royal Challengers and Mumbai Indians match that the former won in the Super-Over finish.

"It was a used wicket -- the game that RCB played against Mumbai Indians, I think it's the same wicket that we played on, so stopping a bit."

"I think it's a good learning experience. So moving forward, I think this learning will hold us in good stead. Our performance will only climb from here on him," he said.

Rajasthan Royals will next face Royal Challengers Bangalore in Abu Dhabi on Saturday.

More from News.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Robin Uthappa Rajasthan Royals IPL IPL 2020 Indian Premier League Indian Premier League 2020 KKR vs RR KKR Kolkata Knight Riders Rajasthan Royals vs Kolkata Knight Riders
India Matters
CBI Headquarters (File Photo | PTI)
2G, Aarushi case: CBI failed to give proof in many high-profile cases
A health worker takes samples for COVID-19 Rapid Antigen Tests as coronavirus cases surge across the city in Guwahati Tuesday Sept. 29 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Most Covid-19 casualties in India within five days of hospitalisation: Study
The Amazon logo is seen in Douai, northern France. (File photo | AP)
Amazon India creates over 1 lakh job opportunities ahead of festive season
Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami, on Wednesday flagged off a fleet of waste management equipment during a function at Island Grounds in Chennai | P Jawahar
Spanish company to manage Chennai’s wastes from Thursday

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi (Photo | PTI)
'What kind of a CM are you?': Priyanka Gandhi to Adityanath over Hathras gang-rape
Congress chief Sonia Gandhi (Photo | AFP)
"Killed by ruthless government": Sonia Gandhi on Hathras gang-rape
Gallery
Bollywood celebrities have expressed shock over the gang rape of a teenager in Hathras. B-Towners also voiced protest against the alleged cremation of the victim by the police without the consent of her family early on Wednesday. (Photo | PTI)
'Strictest punishment is needed for these barbaric men': Bollywood expresses shock over Hathras gang rape
Bollywood celebrities on Wednesday reacted to the news of the acquittal of all 32 people accused in the Babri mosque demolition case of December 6, 1992. B-Town celebrities took to their Twitter to react to the development. (Photo | PTI)
Bollywood reacts to the news of acquittal of accused in Babri Masjid demolition case
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp