CSK vs SRH Dream11 predictions, IPL 2020: MS Dhoni's team back in action, needs big win

An off-colour Chennai Super Kings (CSK), coming back after a six-day rest, will hope for a change of luck when they clash with SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) in an IPL match between wooden-spooners at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium here on Friday evening.

The three-time champions used the past week by giving players match simulation as Fleming and captain MS Dhoni cancelled the off-days. With Ambati Rayudu available, Chennai may drop Murali Vijay and promote Ruturaj Gaikwad up the order.

With Dwayne Bravo, who has missed all three matches because of injury, also fit, Chennai have the option of playing him. But with his replacement Sam Curran putting up an impressive show, it remains to be seen if it will be a direct swap or Chennai take the bold call of leaving Josh Hazlewood on the bench.

On the other side, SRH will surely aim to register their second win of the tournament. But, at the same time, they will be aware of their opponent's potential.

They are coming into the match with a victory against Delhi and they need a win on Friday to keep the momentum. Unlike Chennai, Hyderabad's top-order has been amongst runs, but the trouble starts for them in the middle-order.

If Vijay Shankar is fit and available, he should walk into the XI. Against a Super Kings batting line-up which is short on confidence, Rashid Khan & Co will back themselves to deliver, especially given the large outfield.

Indian Premier League IPL 2020 CSK vs SRH Dream11 team for Chennai Super Kings vs SunRisers Hyderabad:

CSK vs SRH My Dream11 Team captain: Jonny Bairstow

CSK vs SRH My Dream11 Team vice-captain: Faf du Plessis

Batsmen: Manish Pandey, Kane Williamson, Shane Watson, Ambati Rayudu

All-rounders: Ravindra Jadeja, Sam Curran

Bowlers: Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Rashid Khan, Piyush Chawla

Teams (from):

Chennai Super Kings: MS Dhoni (captain, wk), M Vijay, Ambati Rayudu, Faf du Plessis, Shane Watson, Kedar Jadhav, Dwayne Bravo, Ravindra Jadeja, Lungi Ngidi, Deepak Chahar, Piyush Chawla, Imran Tahir, Mitchell Santner, Josh Hazlewood, Shardul Thakur, Sam Curran, N Jagadeesan, KM Asif, Monu Kumar, R Sai Kishore, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Karn Sharma.

Sunrisers Hyderabad: David Warner (captain), Jonny Bairstow, Kane Williamson, Manish Pandey, Shreevats Goswami, Virat Singh, Priyam Garg, Wriddhiman Saha, Abdul Samad, Vijay Shankar, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Jason Holder, Abhishek Sharma, B Sandeep, Sanjay Yadav, Fabian Allen, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Khaleel Ahmed, Sandeep Sharma, Shahbaz Nadeem, Siddharth Kaul, Billy Stanlake, T Natarajan, Basil Thampi.