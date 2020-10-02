STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
IPL 2020: Agarwal now holds Orange Cap, Purple with Shami after Mumbai Indians and Kings XI Punjab clash

On Thursday evening, Agarwal scored 25 off 18 balls which took his tournament tally to 246 runs from four games and he is now at the top of the list of leading run scorers.

Mayank Agarwal of Kings XI Punjab. (Photo | IPL)

Mayank Agarwal of Kings XI Punjab. (Photo | IPL)

By IANS

ABU DHABI: Kings XI Punjab opener Mayank Agarwal has taken over the Orange Cap from KL Rahul while right-arm fast bowler Mohammad Shami has got hold off the Purple Cap following the end of Kings XI Punjab's last Indian Premier League (IPL) match against Mumbai Indians which they lost by 48 run

On Thursday evening, Agarwal scored 25 off 18 balls which took his tournament tally to 246 runs from four games and he is now at the top of the list of leading run scorers. Rahul, who managed 17 against Mumbai during Kings XI's chase of 192 at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium, is at the second spot with 239 runs from four games. Chennai Super Kings' Faf du Plessis (173 runs in three games) is third at the list.

In the bowlers' list, Shami is currently in possession of the Purple Cap with eight wickets in four matches. He is followed by Delhi Capitals' pacer Kagiso Rabada (seven wickets in three games) and Rahul Chahar of Mumbai Indians (six wickets in four games).

These running caps are presented to the leading run scorer and wicket-taker and keep changing hands throughout the duration of the tournament.

In the points table, Mumbai Indians are currently at the numero uno spot with four points from four games. They are followed by Delhi Capitals and Kolkata Knight Riders, who both have four points but a lower net run-rate.

On Friday, Chennai Super Kings are slated to take on SunRisers Hyderabad in Dubai.

