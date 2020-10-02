IPL 2020, CSK vs SRH Live Score: Sunrisers Hyderabad opts to bat after winning toss, Rayudu, Bravo back for Chennai Super Kings

By Online Desk

The Sunrisers Hyderbad skipper David Warner won the toss and opted to bat first on Friday at Dubai International Cricket Stadium in IPL 2020.

Sunrisers coming back from win, made no changes to the team.

On the other hand, Chennai Super Kings come to the match after two back to back loses. The MS Dhoni led side have made three changes, Ambati Rayudu and Dwayne Bravo are back to the playing eleven after injury instead of Ruturaj Gaikwad and Josh Hazlewood. The third change is the entry Shardul Thakur instead of Murali Vijay.

With this match, MS Dhoni becomes the most capped player (194) in IPL history.

The teams:

Sunrisers Hyderbad: D Warner (C), J Bairstow (wk), M Pandey, K Williamson, P Garg, A Samad, A Sharma, R Khan, B Kumar, K Ahmed, T Natarajan

Chennai Super Kings: Watson, F du Plessis, A Rayudu, K Jadhav, MS Dhoni* (wk), R Jadeja, DJ Bravo, S Curran, D Chahar, P Chawla, S Thakur