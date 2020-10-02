STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport IPL News

IPL 2020: J-K cricketer Abdul Samad's story will motivate youngsters, say locals

Abdul Samad played his debut match for SunRisers Hyderabad against Delhi Capitals at Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

Published: 02nd October 2020 03:52 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd October 2020 03:52 PM   |  A+A-

SunRisers Hyderabad all-rounder Abdul Samad

SunRisers Hyderabad all-rounder Abdul Samad (Photo | IPL Twitter)

By ANI

RAJOURI: After cricketer Abdul Samad from Rajouri district of Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir made his debut in the Indian Premier League (IPL), locals feel that his success story will act as motivation for the youngsters in the region.

The 18-year-old all-rounder played his debut match for SunRisers Hyderabad against Delhi Capitals at Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. With this, Samad became the third player of Jammu and Kashmir to play in the IPL. Parveez Rasool and Rasikh Salam are the other two players to have played at least one match in the IPL.

Samad played a brief knock of 12* runs off 7 balls including one six and a four. Hyderabad posted a target a of 163 for Delhi which they failed to chase and suffered a 15-run defeat.

"We are very proud that a boy from Kalakote, a remote village of district Rajouri, has reached to that level. We wish him to play in every country and ultimately play for the Indian cricket team," Samad's friend Narupam Singh told ANI.

"I have played with him in his early days. I wish him great success and a bright future. The youngsters will get the motivation to indulge in sports and perform well in it," he added.

Locals and youngsters of the village who have seen him play feels that his success will inspire youngsters to pick up a sport.

"We are very proud of his achievement and we all want to indulge in sports and replicate his success. His feat gives us the motivation to do well. I have seen him playing gully cricket," Arushi Manhas said.

"This is a proud moment for our region. Despite the lack of basic facilities he is playing in the IPL. He will motivate young players and become an inspiration for the local talent," she added.

A block development officer of the region believes that the youth have the potential to bring laurels if they focus and channelise their energy in the right direction.

"His birth and basic schooling has happened in Kalakote. The youngsters should get motivation from his story that if they work hard they will get success in any field. They have the potential to do anything all they want is to channelise their energy in the right direction," said Khalil Choudhary, block development officer.

More from News.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Abdul Samad IPL IPL 2020 Indian Premier League Indian Premier League 2020 Sunrisers Hyderabad
India Matters
Google CEO Sundar Pichai (File Photo | AP)
Google CEO Sundar Pichai commits USD 1 billion to help publishers create quality news
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
'One in three doctors dying of coronavirus'
Image for representational purpose
TNIE Expressions | ‘We shouldn’t wait for a perfect vaccine for Covid-19’
For representational purposes
'Unscientific': Experts react as ICMR prescribes 'Antisera' therapy for Covid sans trials

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Sylvain Helaine, the most tattooed man in France, also known as 'Mr. Snake'. (Photo | Sylvain Helaine, Instagram)
Meet Freaky Hoody - A French teacher with tattooes everywhere - even eyes and tongue
Standup comedian Saad Khan (Photo| Facebook)
In Conversation: Saad Khan, Shalini Narayan on lockdown matchmaking!
Gallery
Bollywood celebrities have expressed shock over the gang rape of a teenager in Hathras. B-Towners also voiced protest against the alleged cremation of the victim by the police without the consent of her family early on Wednesday. (Photo | PTI)
'Strictest punishment is needed for these barbaric men': Bollywood expresses shock over Hathras gang rape
Bollywood celebrities on Wednesday reacted to the news of the acquittal of all 32 people accused in the Babri mosque demolition case of December 6, 1992. B-Town celebrities took to their Twitter to react to the development. (Photo | PTI)
Bollywood reacts to the news of acquittal of accused in Babri Masjid demolition case
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp