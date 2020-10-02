STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
IPL 2020: Priyam Garg's 50 pushes Sunrisers Hyderabad to 164/5 against Chennai Super Kings

CSK's poor fielding also aided SRH as the fielders dropped Sharma twice in the 18th over bowled by Deepak Chahar.

Published: 02nd October 2020 09:29 PM

Priyam Garg of Sunrisers Hyderabad celebrates his fifty against the Chennai Super Kings. (Photo | IPLT20/Sportzpics for BCCI)

By PTI

DUBAI: A revamped Chennai Super Kings controlled the innings for a large part before youngsters Priyam Garg and Abhishek Sharma lifted Sunrisers Hyderabad to a competitive 164 for five in their IPL match here on Friday.

Their top guns not contributing much, Garg (51 not out) and Abhishek (31) raised a 77-run stand for the fifth wicket as SRH collected 53 runs in the last four overs to make it a contest.

CSK's poor fielding towards the end helped SRH continue with the momentum as they dropped Abhishek twice.

After struggling in their initial matches, CSK brought Ambati Rayudu, Dwayne Bravo and Shardul Tahakur for Friday's game.

That CSK came into the match rejuvenated following a one-week break was evident with the way Deepak Chahar (2/31) troubled the SRH batsmen with his swinging deliveries.

Sam Curran too showed control.

Chahar was rewarded for his effort when he deceived Jonny Bairstow (0) with an in-swing ball that uprooted his stumps.

Manish Pandey (29) was in good touch as he timed the ball nicely when pitched up and did not hesitate to play lofted shots while Warner worked the ball around.

They managed 42 runs off the Powerplay overs.

Pandey drove straight to Curran at mid-off off Thakur.

Realising that time is ticking away, Warner tried to look for big shots but fell when Faf Du Plessis, jumped perfectly to catch him near the boundary ropes.

To make it worse for SRH, Kane Williamson (9) was run out next ball in a mix up with Garg.

The responsibility to carry the team forward fell on the young shoulders of Garg and Abhishek, who did not disappoint.

That Abhishek is talented is already known and the southpaw further enhanced his reputation with some confident and cracking shots.

Garg too found his touch as he spent time at the crease.

