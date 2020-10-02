STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport IPL News

Off-spinner coming to bowl last over of our innings was mouth-watering: Hardik Pandya

Pollard hit three sixes while Hardik got one maximum in that over which took MI to 191 for 4 after being invited to bat.

Published: 02nd October 2020 02:37 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd October 2020 02:37 PM   |  A+A-

Mumbai Indians all-rounder Hardik Pandya

Mumbai Indians all-rounder Hardik Pandya (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

ABU DHABI: Mumbai Indians all-rounder Hardik Pandya says the very sight of off-spinner Krishnappa Gowtham being handed the ball in the 20th over of his team's IPL clash against Kings XI Punjab had him and his big-hitting partner Kieron Pollard excited before they hit him for 25 runs.

Pollard (47 not out) hit three sixes while Hardik (30 not out) got one maximum in that over which took MI to 191 for 4 after being invited to bat.

The duo stitched 67 runs from just 23 balls. MI won the match by 48 runs.

Interviewed by his elder brother Krunal Pandya for MI's youtube channel, Hardik talked about how he felt when he saw Gowtham being handed the last over.

"It was very intense, it was more like mouth watering that an off-spinner bowling the 20th over. Me and Pollard, whoever misses has to stand at the non-striker's end and just watch, and that was me today.

I missed two balls but Pollard made up most of it," he said.

The 26-year-old Hardik said he has always enjoyed batting with imposing West Indian.

"The number of times Pollard and I have done this is fantastic and I've always enjoyed it. When we went, it was a clear message for me that I should go hard and look to get some big runs at the end and get to a total that KXIP find difficult.

"We didn't aim for 191, but we were lucky enough that the big man (Pollard) had done it again.

"It is the belief we all in MI have, everyone in MI set-up has done some wonder. This is something happening often, again and again. That is fascinating," said Hardik who has been with MI for six years.

Krunal said when he came in to bowl in the fourth over, KXIP were going great guns (33/0) and he took it as a challenge to bring his side back into the game.

"When I came in the fourth over, they were doing really well, I was just making sure that I bowl according to the field. I was very determined as well and I took it as a challenge because they were ahead at that time.

"I thought this is the time if I bowled well here, we can get back into the game," said the 29-year-old Krunal, who returned with figures of 1/27 from his four overs.

He got the wicket of Karun Nair. Asked by Hardik how he has been able to bowl yorkers these days, Krunal said, "...you have to find your own way to ensure that the batsman don't go after you."

More from News.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
 Hardik Pandya Kings XI Punjab Mumbai Indians Mumbai Indians vs Kings XI Punjab MI vs KXIP IPL IPL 2020 Indian Premier League Indian Premier League 2020
India Matters
Google CEO Sundar Pichai (File Photo | AP)
Google CEO Sundar Pichai commits USD 1 billion to help publishers create quality news
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
'One in three doctors dying of coronavirus'
Image for representational purpose
TNIE Expressions | ‘We shouldn’t wait for a perfect vaccine for Covid-19’
For representational purposes
'Unscientific': Experts react as ICMR prescribes 'Antisera' therapy for Covid sans trials

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Sylvain Helaine, the most tattooed man in France, also known as 'Mr. Snake'. (Photo | Sylvain Helaine, Instagram)
Meet Freaky Hoody - A French teacher with tattooes everywhere - even eyes and tongue
Standup comedian Saad Khan (Photo| Facebook)
In Conversation: Saad Khan, Shalini Narayan on lockdown matchmaking!
Gallery
Bollywood celebrities have expressed shock over the gang rape of a teenager in Hathras. B-Towners also voiced protest against the alleged cremation of the victim by the police without the consent of her family early on Wednesday. (Photo | PTI)
'Strictest punishment is needed for these barbaric men': Bollywood expresses shock over Hathras gang rape
Bollywood celebrities on Wednesday reacted to the news of the acquittal of all 32 people accused in the Babri mosque demolition case of December 6, 1992. B-Town celebrities took to their Twitter to react to the development. (Photo | PTI)
Bollywood reacts to the news of acquittal of accused in Babri Masjid demolition case
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp