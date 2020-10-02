STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
RCB has always been a tough opponent: Rajasthan Royals all-rounder Shreyas Gopal

Shreyas Gopal reckons that the game against tough opponent Royal Challengers Bangalore will a great contest between bat and ball.

Rajasthan Royals all-rounder Shreyas Gopal

Rajasthan Royals all-rounder Shreyas Gopal (Photo | PTI)

By ANI

DUBAI: Rajasthan Royals all-rounder Shreyas Gopal reckons that the game against "tough opponent" Royal Challengers Bangalore will a great contest between bat and ball.

RCB have won two games out of their three matches so far. The Kohli-led side had clinched their last game after defeating Mumbai Indians in the super over. Rajasthan too have won two games out of their three.

"RCB has always been a good team, a tough opponent. This year they've started off pretty well and won good games. It's going to be a great game I'm sure," said Shreyas in an official release issued by Rajasthan Royals.

"It'll be a great contest between bat and bowl and am really looking forward to playing against them, hopefully, we can put our third win on the board and take things forward for us as a side," he added.

Rajasthan Royals will lock horns with RCB on Saturday. The match will be the first day game of the ongoing Indian Premier League. The day game is likely to make things interesting with the heat becoming a bigger factor and the possibility of dew potentially ceding.

"It's our first day-game, so honestly, we'll need to assess the conditions when we go there and get to the ground. We can't really estimate anything sitting here, we've practised during the day a few times in the ICC academy so we'll go there and take a call there itself," said Shreyas.

"It shouldn't be too different. There might not be dew other than that I feel it'll be a really good wicket and a good contest," he added.

