Rohit Sharma breaches 5,000-run mark in IPL

He achieved the feat during Mumbai Indian's emphatic 48-run win over Kings XI Punjab on Thursday night at the Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium.

Published: 02nd October 2020 12:36 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd October 2020 12:36 PM   |  A+A-

Rohit Sharma captain of Mumbai Indians. (Photo | IPL)

By IANS

ABU DHABI: Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma has become the third batsman in Indian Premier League (IPL) history to score 5,000 runs.

Batting first, Mumbai posted a monstrous total of 191/4, in which Rohit contributed with 70 off 45 deliveries. In reply, Kings XI could muster 143/8 in their allotted 20 overs.

Rohit is currently placed at the third position in the list of highest run-scorers in IPL. He has so far scored 5,068 runs in 192 IPL matches, including a hundred and 38 half centuries.

Suresh Raina and Virat Kohli are the other two players to cross the 5000-run mark in the cash-rich league. Kohli has scored 5,430 runs in 180 matches for the Royal Challengers Bangalore. Raina, on the other hand, has scored 5,368 runs in 193 games (4,527 for Chennai Super Kings in 164 games and 841 runs in 29 games for Gujarat Lions). David Warner (4,793 runs in 129 matches) and Shikhar Dhawan (4,648 runs in 162 matches) complete the top five.

Mumbai Indians, currently placed at the top of the points table in IPL 2020, are slated to next take on SunRisers Hyderabad on Sunday in Sharjah.

