Age just a number for some and for others a reason to be dropped: Irfan Pathan

Published: 03rd October 2020 02:25 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd October 2020 02:25 PM   |  A+A-

Former Indian all-rounder Irfan Pathan

Former Indian all-rounder Irfan Pathan (Photo | PTI)

By ANI

DUBAI: Former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan is known to speak his mind and even as images of a tired MS Dhoni trying to get back his breath at the crease has been doing the rounds on social media since Friday night, Pathan decided to talk about how age is often a talking point when it comes to deciding the fate of players.

Taking to Twitter, Pathan wrote: "Age is just a number for some and for others a reason to be dropped..."

Batting in extremely humid conditions at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dhoni was seen struggling as Chennai Super Kings looked to chase down SunRisers Hyderabad's total of 164.

While Dhoni did fail to take the team home, he was sporting enough to admit that he should have batted better to chase down the total.

"I was not able to middle a lot of deliveries. Was trying to hit it too hard. When the wicket is slightly at the slower side, it is better to time it. Looking at outfield it was subconsciously coming to us to hit the ball hard," Dhoni said.

Asked about his own knock of unbeaten 47 off 36 balls, Dhoni said: "I tried to get as much as time as possible. It is quite dry out here. So, the throat gets dry and you start to cough. When you have legal signs, you can take some time off."

Not only did Dhoni repeatedly stop proceedings to grab his breath after picking quick doubles, but also asked for bat changes and new sets of gloves to ensure that he can use the time to get his energy back.

