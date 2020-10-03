Chennai Super Kings, Trell launch anthem to 'create a world record'

By IANS

CHENNAI: Three-time IPL champions Chennai Super Kings have signed up lifestyle-video app Trell as an associate partner for the ongoing season being played in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

The association gives Trell and its users digital access to a host of CSK fan-favourite content like match moments, behind the scenes, player stories, player video bytes and other content unseen on the official CSK Twitter handle during the IPL-13 edition.

Recently, the two partners announced the launch of a new campaign on Trell #CSKMillionStrong with an aim to bring together millions of enthusiastic fans to share their videos on the app and create a world record.

The campaign has a peppy anthem composed and sung by Benny Dayal and choreographed by the popular dance troupe DanceFit Live.

Commenting on the tie-up, CSK CEO KS Viswanathan said: "It's an exciting partnership that promises to thrill CSK fans in the digital space. The team and management also wish Trell all success for the world record bid with the #CSKMillionStrong anthem."

Bimal Kartheek Rebba, Co-Founder, Trell, said: "We are very excited about our partnership with the Chennai Super Kings and the launch of our new anthem #CSKMillionStrong. Together, we are recreating and digitising India's cricket experience online during times when stadiums are empty."