Glad that you don't have issues with my cricket observations: Aakash Chopra tells Jimmy Neesham

His remark came as Neesham cited Chopra's T20 stats when the latter had first questioned as to why the Kiwi all-rounder is in the Kings XI Punjab playing XI.

Published: 03rd October 2020 01:10 PM

Former Indian cricketer Aakash Chopra

By ANI

DUBAI: Aakash Chopra on Saturday said he is glad that Kings XI Punjab all-rounder Jimmy Neesham does not have a problem with the former Indian batsman's cricket observations.

When a user pointed out Chopra's comments to Neesham, the Kiwi all-rounder replied: "Averaging 18.5 striking at 90 doesn't win many matches either."

To this, Chopra tweeted: "Correct my friend. That's why nobody picks me anymore. I get paid for doing something else. I'm glad that you don't have an issue with my observations but with my cricket stats. Go well for the rest of the #IPL."

Neesham has been not able to showcase good performances in the IPL 2020 so far. The Kiwi all-rounder has taken two wickets in the ongoing edition and has conceded runs at an economy rate of 10.31.

With the bat in hand, Neesham has registered just seven runs in three matches.

Kings XI Punjab is currently at the seventh place with two points from four matches.

The side will next lock horns with Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on October 4 at the Dubai International Stadium.

