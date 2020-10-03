STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport IPL News

Mumbai Indians batsman Ishan Kishan learning tricks of trade from Kieron Pollard, Hardik Pandya

Ishan Kishan said during the off-season he worked on areas where he was weak, like playing through the covers.

Published: 03rd October 2020 06:27 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd October 2020 06:28 PM   |  A+A-

Mumbai Indians batsman Ishan Kishan

Mumbai Indians batsman Ishan Kishan (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

SHARJAH: Young Mumbai Indians batsman Ishan Kishan says he has learnt that it is not just about power-hitting in T20 matches but other aspects of the game also influence the outcome of a contest.

Kishan, who caught attention with a blistering 99 against Royal Challengers Bangalore, said he is learning about various aspects of the game from his seniors Kieron Pollard and Hardik Pandya.

"I have been working with them for the last three years and I know how they plan the game. It's just not only about power (but also) how they take the game to last over or how they put pressure on the bowlers," said Kishan.

"And at the same time how they rotate strike. So this is something I am learning from them. How to keep players confused (about) what's your next move. It's not just that you go there and start hitting."

Mumbai are next playing Sunrisers Hyderabad at Sharjah cricket stadium, comparatively smaller ground than Dubai and Abu Dhabi and Kishan feels it will be a boon for the batters.

"They (SRH) have got a few good bowlers. I know it is a small stadium, but at the same time, if we don't get loose balls, we have to respect those balls and if the tempo is on our side, we just need to go with it."

Kishan said during the off-season he worked on areas where he was weak, like playing through the covers.

"I was not good at playing shots through covers and all but I have worked a lot this off season and if I get the ball over there, I will go for it because it is something that every team plans for you, they have meetings before the match, they know what is the weak spot and where they have to bowl to us, but it is important for us to practise about that in the off-season," said the wicket-keeper batsman, who led India at the U-19 World Cup.

Kishan, who has 127 runs this season from two matches, said that the pitches in the UAE would aid spinners in the latter half, but he was prepared for all scenarios.

"When we came to Dubai, the pitches were very slow - the practice wickets. We knew that after the first half of the IPL, the bowlers are going to get help, especially the spinners. But we are prepared very well for these situations and we have done it in domestic seasons also.

"We don't get easy wickets to bat on. It's just that we have to execute our plans in a good way and have to select the right ball and the right bowlers," the 22-year-old left-handed batsman said.

More from News.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Mumbai Indians Ishan Kishan Kieron Pollard Hardik Pandya IPL Indian Premier League 2020 Indian Premier League IPL 2020
India Matters
Representational Image. (Photo | PTI)
India set to launch hypersonic nuclear-capable Shaurya missile on Saturday
People light candles during a protest demanding justice for the Hathras case victim
Hathras case: Upper caste villagers demand CBI probe, say accused are innocent
Supreme Court (File Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Ready to waive compound interest during moratorium for loans upto Rs 2 cr: Centre 
For representational purposes
Bored working from home? Uttarakhand offers 'workcation' from mountains

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Ambushed Assam Rifles vehicle in Arunachal Pradesh. (Photo| EPS)
Militants ambush Assam Rifles vehicle in Arunachal, 1 killed
Firefighters battle flames at the KPCL power plant, which witnessed a gas turbine blast, at Yelahanka in Bengaluru on Friday | Express
Gas turbine explodes at power plant in Karnataka, 15 injured
Gallery
Here is the list of contestants in the fourth season of popular reality show Bigg Boss in Tamil hosted by Kamal Haasan.
Bigg Boss Tamil Season 4: Check out the list of contestants
Shreyas Iyer showed his class with a captain's knock and pacer Anrich Nortje honoured his skipper's heroics by bowling a splendid penultimate over in Delhi Capitals' 18-run victory over Kolkata Knight Riders in a thrilling IPL match here on Saturday. (Photo | PTI)
IPL 2020 in PICS: Run feast continues in Sharjah as Delhi Capitals claim 18-run victory over KKR
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp