STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport IPL News

Great to have three power hitters in team: Rohit Sharma after win over Sunrisers Hyderabad

The Mumbai Indians skipper said that the wicket looked good 'but it was slightly on the slower side so getting past 200 was a great effort'.

Published: 04th October 2020 11:18 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th October 2020 11:18 PM   |  A+A-

Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma

Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma. (Photo| Twitter)

By ANI

SHARJAH: After securing a win over Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma said it is great to have three power hitters in the team. Mumbai Indians delivered an all-round performance against SRH to secure a 34-run victory over their opponents in the Indian Premier League (IPL) here on Sunday.

Mumbai Indians batters put a massive total of 208 runs on the board before bowlers sealed the win for the team.

Kieron Pollard and Hardik Pandya scored 25 (not out) and 28 runs respectively while Krunal Pandya played a quick knock of 20 runs from just four balls. Also, Quinton de Kock smashed 67 runs to help the team put a very competitive total on the board.

"The wicket looked good but it was slightly on the slower side so getting past 200 was a great effort. We didn't have any total in mind. We back our bowlers to do the job. And that's what they did. I definitely missed out, but again you try your best whenever you have the opportunity. Great effort from the boys to put those runs on the board," Sharma said during the post-match presentation via hot broadcaster Star Sport.

"We decide the middle order depending on how the game is going. Match-ups, match situation etc. It is great to have three power hitters. Today Krunal also showed his value," he added.

Mumbai Indians' Jasprit Bumrah, James Pattinson, and Trent Boult all took two wickets each in the match to take the team over the line.

Sharma further said: "You come with bowling plans. Sometimes it works, sometimes it doesn't, but you have to bowl the best delivery at the time. I don't try to impose my plans on them. I want them to give me their plan, and then I set the field. It is always nice to have bowlers who do that."

More from News.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sunrisers Hyderabad Mumbai Indians MI vs SRH IPL 2020 IPL 13 Rohit Sharma IPL updates
India Matters
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath (Photo | PTI)
Hathras case: 'International plot' to incite caste violence, defame Yogi govt busted
IIT-Delhi conducted the JEE-Adbanced exam this year, for admission to IITs across the country. (File Photo)
JEE-Advanced results announced, Pune boy Chirag Falor tops exam
An Indian Army man
Dragon’s dilemma: Why China can’t win a war with India
Union Minister for Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Narendra Singh Tomar addresses a press conference at BJP HQ in New Delhi on Thursday Sept. 24 2020. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)
Now processors will go to farmers to buy produce: Agriculture Minister

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Bhim Army president Chandrashekhar Azad along with party workers on their way to meet Hathras gangrape victim’s family on Sunday | PTI
UP police book Bhim Army chief, 500 others after Hathras visit
Thomas Perlmann, far right, Secretary of the Nobel Assembly announces the 2020 Nobel laureates in Physiology or Medicine during a news conference at the Karolinska Institute in Stockholm. (Photo | AP)
Who are the Nobel Prize 2020 winners who discovered 'Hepatitis C virus'?
Gallery
185: Jonny Bairstow & David Warner (SRH), 2019 vs RCB (Photo | AP)
Shane Watson-Faf du Plessis stand isn't IPL's highest opening wicket partnership! Find out the best opening records of the league here.
Here is the list of contestants in the fourth season of popular reality show Bigg Boss in Tamil hosted by Kamal Haasan.
Bigg Boss Tamil Season 4: Check out the list of contestants
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp