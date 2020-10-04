Great to have three power hitters in team: Rohit Sharma after win over Sunrisers Hyderabad

By ANI

SHARJAH: After securing a win over Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma said it is great to have three power hitters in the team. Mumbai Indians delivered an all-round performance against SRH to secure a 34-run victory over their opponents in the Indian Premier League (IPL) here on Sunday.

Mumbai Indians batters put a massive total of 208 runs on the board before bowlers sealed the win for the team.

Kieron Pollard and Hardik Pandya scored 25 (not out) and 28 runs respectively while Krunal Pandya played a quick knock of 20 runs from just four balls. Also, Quinton de Kock smashed 67 runs to help the team put a very competitive total on the board.

"The wicket looked good but it was slightly on the slower side so getting past 200 was a great effort. We didn't have any total in mind. We back our bowlers to do the job. And that's what they did. I definitely missed out, but again you try your best whenever you have the opportunity. Great effort from the boys to put those runs on the board," Sharma said during the post-match presentation via hot broadcaster Star Sport.

"We decide the middle order depending on how the game is going. Match-ups, match situation etc. It is great to have three power hitters. Today Krunal also showed his value," he added.

Mumbai Indians' Jasprit Bumrah, James Pattinson, and Trent Boult all took two wickets each in the match to take the team over the line.

Sharma further said: "You come with bowling plans. Sometimes it works, sometimes it doesn't, but you have to bowl the best delivery at the time. I don't try to impose my plans on them. I want them to give me their plan, and then I set the field. It is always nice to have bowlers who do that."