STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport IPL News

IPL 2020: Ravindra Jadeja first to score 2K runs and scalp 110 wickets

The 31-year-old has played a total of 174 matches so far in IPL (106 for Chennai Super Kings, 27 for Gujarat Lions, 14 for Kochi Tuskers Kerala and 27 for Rajasthan Royals).

Published: 04th October 2020 01:50 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th October 2020 01:52 PM   |  A+A-

Ravindra Jadeja of Chennai Superkings. (Photo | IPL)

Ravindra Jadeja of Chennai Superkings. (Photo | IPL)

By IANS

DUBAI:  Star all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja has added a new feather to his illustrious hat by becoming the first cricketer in the Indian Premier League (IPL) to score 2,000 runs and scalp 110 wickets.

In the match against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Friday which Chennai Super Kings lost by seven runs, the Arjun Awardee scored 50 runs in 35 balls during their chase of 165. During the course of his knock, he smashed 2 sixes and 5 fours. The left-hander has become only the fourth cricketer to touch the 2,000-run mark and bag more than 50 wickets in the IPL. He has joined Shane Watson, Kieron Pollard and Jacques Kallis in the list of players who have achieved the feat.

"I am humbled to be the only cricketer in the history of IPL to achieve the double. This will only push me to work harder and bring more glory to my country and my team. I hope that my family and the cricket-loving audience are proud of me," Jadeja said in a statement.

The 31-year-old has played a total of 174 matches so far in IPL (106 for Chennai Super Kings, 27 for Gujarat Lions, 14 for Kochi Tuskers Kerala and 27 for Rajasthan Royals).

The MS Dhoni-led side have not been in the best of form in IPL 2020 and have registered just one win out of the four games they have played so far. They will be taking on Kings XI Punjab in their next game at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Sunday evening.

More from News.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
IPL IPL 2020 Ravindra Jadeja
India Matters
Representational Image. (Photo | PTI)
India set to launch hypersonic nuclear-capable Shaurya missile on Saturday
People light candles during a protest demanding justice for the Hathras case victim
Hathras case: Upper caste villagers demand CBI probe, say accused are innocent
Supreme Court (File Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Ready to waive compound interest during moratorium for loans upto Rs 2 cr: Centre 
For representational purposes
Bored working from home? Uttarakhand offers 'workcation' from mountains

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Ambushed Assam Rifles vehicle in Arunachal Pradesh. (Photo| EPS)
Militants ambush Assam Rifles vehicle in Arunachal, 1 killed
Firefighters battle flames at the KPCL power plant, which witnessed a gas turbine blast, at Yelahanka in Bengaluru on Friday | Express
Gas turbine explodes at power plant in Karnataka, 15 injured
Gallery
Here is the list of contestants in the fourth season of popular reality show Bigg Boss in Tamil hosted by Kamal Haasan.
Bigg Boss Tamil Season 4: Check out the list of contestants
Shreyas Iyer showed his class with a captain's knock and pacer Anrich Nortje honoured his skipper's heroics by bowling a splendid penultimate over in Delhi Capitals' 18-run victory over Kolkata Knight Riders in a thrilling IPL match here on Saturday. (Photo | PTI)
IPL 2020 in PICS: Run feast continues in Sharjah as Delhi Capitals claim 18-run victory over KKR
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp