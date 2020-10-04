STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
'F--- it! Bowl Fast': Message on Royal Challengers Bangalore pacer Navdeep Saini's shoe

While the TV camera focussed on Tewatia, the frame also caught Navdeep Saini's shoes -- and the words 'F*** it! Bowl Fast'.

Published: 04th October 2020 03:59 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th October 2020 08:47 PM   |  A+A-

Royal Challengers Bangalore pacer Navdeep Saini

Royal Challengers Bangalore pacer Navdeep Saini (Photo | AP and YouTube Screengrab)

By IANS

ABUDHABI: Royal Challengers Bangalore's (RCB) Navdeep Saini had bowled a beamer at Rahul Tewatia in the last over of Rajasthan Royals' (RR) innings that hit the latter on the neck and sent him crashing to the ground on Saturday.

While Tewatia got back on his feet and smashed consecutive sixes off the next two balls, social media users caught the words written on Saini's shoes -- "F*** it! Bowl Fast" -- while the bowler checked up on Tewatia.

While the TV camera focussed on Tewatia, the frame also caught Saini's shoes -- and the words "F*** it! Bowl Fast".

It is not the first time such a message has appeared in a cricket context. Australia fast bowler Mitchell Starc, who played for RCB in 2015, sported a similar message on his wrist band during a Test series against Pakistan in December 2019.

Saini and the rest of the bowlers managed to restrict RR to 154/6 in 20 overs before captain Virat Kohli's unbeaten 72 off 53 balls helped RCB reach the target with eight wickets to spare.

