STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport IPL News

IPL 2020: Delhi Capitals' spinner Amit Mishra doubtful for RCB game due to finger injury

The spinner injured his finger during the game against Kolkata Knight Riders in Sharjah on Saturday in the middle of what was a quality display of spin bowling on the placid Sharjah wicket.

Published: 05th October 2020 12:47 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th October 2020 12:47 PM   |  A+A-

Amit Mishra of Delhi Capitals. (Photo | IPL)

Amit Mishra of Delhi Capitals. (Photo | IPL)

By ANI

DUBAI: In what is undoubtedly a big blow for Delhi Capitals, leg-spinner Amit Mishra is a doubtful starter for them in their game against Royal Challengers Bangalore at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Monday.

The spinner injured his finger during the game against Kolkata Knight Riders in Sharjah on Saturday in the middle of what was a quality display of spin bowling on the placid Sharjah wicket.

Speaking to ANI, a DC official said that scans were conducted on his finger on Sunday and he is doubtful for Monday's game but reports are awaited.

"He hurt his bowling finger and scans have been done to gauge the extent of the injury. The reports are to come in, but he is doubtful for today's game against RCB. Obviously a blow as he has been in good rhythm, but considering how he has been bowling, the team would definitely want to not risk him," the official said.

One of the most experienced campaigners in the IPL, Mishra had looked in fine form and was almost unplayable in Sharjah even as other bowlers have struggled on the ground due to the short boundaries. In fact, the way Mishra dismissed Shubman Gill is stuff legends are made of.

But it was in his very first over against KKR that he hurt his bowling finger in an effort to grab a return catch from Nitish Rana's bat. While Mishra dived to catch the ball, he ended up hurting his finger in the process.

While he did dismiss Gill in his very next over -- after giving away just two runs in his first over -- it was after four more deliveries that the physio had to walk in with the magic spray to check on his finger, which was bothering him.

Mishra did not bowl any further in the match and his absence was felt by skipper Shreyas Iyer who made it clear in the post-match presentation when he said: "Unfortunate to lose Mishra in the middle when he was spinning the ball really well. We were confident we had two good overs left, but anything could happen, it is a funny game in T20s and especially here in Sharjah."

More from News.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
IPL 2020 IPL Delhi Capitals Amit Mishra
India Matters
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath (Photo | PTI)
Hathras case: 'International plot' to incite caste violence, defame Yogi govt busted
IIT-Delhi conducted the JEE-Adbanced exam this year, for admission to IITs across the country. (File Photo)
JEE-Advanced results announced, Pune boy Chirag Falor tops exam
An Indian Army man
Dragon’s dilemma: Why China can’t win a war with India
Union Minister for Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Narendra Singh Tomar addresses a press conference at BJP HQ in New Delhi on Thursday Sept. 24 2020. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)
Now processors will go to farmers to buy produce: Agriculture Minister

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Bhim Army president Chandrashekhar Azad along with party workers on their way to meet Hathras gangrape victim’s family on Sunday | PTI
UP police book Bhim Army chief, 500 others after Hathras visit
Thomas Perlmann, far right, Secretary of the Nobel Assembly announces the 2020 Nobel laureates in Physiology or Medicine during a news conference at the Karolinska Institute in Stockholm. (Photo | AP)
Who are the Nobel Prize 2020 winners who discovered 'Hepatitis C virus'?
Gallery
185: Jonny Bairstow & David Warner (SRH), 2019 vs RCB (Photo | AP)
Shane Watson-Faf du Plessis stand isn't IPL's highest opening wicket partnership! Find out the best opening records of the league here.
Here is the list of contestants in the fourth season of popular reality show Bigg Boss in Tamil hosted by Kamal Haasan.
Bigg Boss Tamil Season 4: Check out the list of contestants
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp