IPL 2020: Devdutt Padikkal is batting with maturity beyond his years, says Simon Katich

Padikkal played a crucial role in the team's eight-wicket win over Royals be it in fielding or batting. Katich said Padikkal is surrounded by a lot of people from whom he can learn to a great extent.

Published: 05th October 2020 11:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th October 2020 11:31 AM   |  A+A-

Devdutt Padikkal of Royal Challengers Bangalore raises his bat after scoring a fifty. (Photo | IPL)

By ANI

DUBAI: Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) head coach Simon Katich has praised Devdutt Padikkal for his "mature" batting in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL).

RCB had restricted Rajasthan Royals to 154/6 in the allotted twenty overs on Saturday. Chasing 155, Virat Kohli and Padikkal stitched together a partnership of 99 runs. Padikkal was dismissed for 63 but Kohli took the side home as he played an unbeaten knock of 72 runs.

"He's surrounded by a lot of experience at the top of our order so if he is unsure about the situation he's got lots of guidance out there," said Katich in a video posted on RCB's twitter handle.

"I think he's complimenting the other guys at the crease in terms of when he needs to go when de doesn' have to. He's batting with the maturity beyond his years at the moment and it's great to see that," he added.

Padikkal has been in fine form. The left-handed batsman has scored 174 runs for the RCB in this year's IPL at an average of 43.50. Padikkal had also scored his third half-century of the season against the Royals

"It's been enjoyable you know they have so much experience so much knowledge. It's so much fun to be around them and I am learning so much every day and I am very very happy about it," said Padikkal

RCB is currently in third place in the IPL standings with 6 points from four matches. The side next lock horns with Delhi Capitals on Monday at the Dubai International Stadium.

