Quinton de Kock never stopped believing in his ability: Mumbai Indians fielding coach James Pamment

Pamment feels that the partnership between De Kock and Ishan Kishan was a much-needed one considering the batting depth Mumbai Indians have.

Published: 05th October 2020 03:41 PM

Mumbai Indians batsman Quinton de Kock smashed 67 runs off 39 balls against SRH.

Mumbai Indians batsman Quinton de Kock smashed 67 runs off 39 balls against SRH. (Photo | Mumbai Indians Twitter)

By ANI

ABU DHABI: Defending champions Mumbai Indians fielding coach James Pamment praised Quinton de Kock and said that the wicket-keeper batsman never doubted his ability.

De Kock had found the going tough in this season so far. He had just managed to score 48 runs from four games before displaying a scintillating batting performance against SRH. He smashed 67 runs off 39 balls on Sunday.

"We all know the quality that Quinton possesses. So I'm not saying that it was just a matter of time but you still have to work extremely hard and you still have to believe in yourself and he never stopped believing in his ability and it was nice to see him forge a good partnership with Ishan," said Pamment in a video posted on Mumbai Indians' Twitter.

Defending a total of 208, Mumbai bowlers restricted Hyderabad to 174/7 in their 20 overs. The pace bowling trio of Jasprit Bumrah, Trent Boult, and James Pattinson bagged two wickets each while Krunal claimed one scalp.

"To travel to Sharjah for the first time and to pick up a win against a strong team who have won two in a row and to do it in the manner that we did it felt very satisfying," said the fielding coach.

Pamment feels that the partnership between De Kock and Ishan Kishan was a much-needed one considering the batting depth Mumbai Indians have.

"The Partnership set the foundation for those destructive boys to come in at the end," opined Pamment.

Mumbai Indians are currently at the top of the IPL standings with six points from five matches. The Rohit Sharma-led side also has a healthy net run rate of +1.214.

They will next lock horns against Rajasthan Royals at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium on October 6. (ANI)

