STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport IPL News

IPL 2020 MI vs RR Live Scoreboard: Suryakumar Yadav's 79 helps Mumbai post 193/4 vs Royals

Mumbai Indians smashed 19 runs in the 18th over and 17 in the final over to get past 190 run mark. with the highlights being Suryakumar's scoop shots that went for fours and six.

Published: 06th October 2020 09:55 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th October 2020 07:25 PM   |  A+A-

Mumbai Indians batsman Surya Kumar Yadav plays a shot during an IPL 2020 match vs Rajasthan Royals at Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi

Mumbai Indians batsman Surya Kumar Yadav plays a shot during an IPL 2020 match vs Rajasthan Royals at Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. (Photo| PTI)

By ANI

ABU DHABI: A late onslaught by Suryakumar Yadav and Hardik Pandya in the death overs powered Mumbai Indians to post 193 runs against Rajasthan Royals in their allotted 20 overs here at Sheikh Zayed Stadium on Tuesday.

Mumbai Indians smashed 19 runs in the 18th over and 17 in the final over to get past 190 run mark. The highlights of the game were Suryakumar's scoop shots that went for fours and six.

Opting to bat first, Mumbai Indians got off to a flyer as opening batsman Rohit Sharma and Quinton de Kock bludgeoned the Royals' bowling attack. However, Kartik Tyagi defeated De Kock with sheer pace as he bagged his maiden IPL wicket in the fifth over.

Suryakumar Yadav then joined the skipper and the duo put on the brief 39 run stand. Shreyas Gopal dismissed Rohit (35) as the right-handed batsman went against the spin but found the long-on fielder. Gopal then dismissed Ishan Kishan on the very next ball to put a brake on Mumbai Indians' momentum. The team scored 90 runs for the loss of three wickets halfway through the innings.

Jofra Archer dismissed Krunal Pandya in the 14th over after a brief 39-run stand for the fourth wicket. Meanwhile, Suryakumar continued his fine batting and smashed his eighth half-century. In the death overs, Suryakumar and Hardik whacked the ball all around the park to enable Mumbai Indians to get past the 190 run mark.

For Royals, Tyagi and Archer picked one wicket each while Gopal scalped two in the match.

Brief Scores: Mumbai Indians: 193 for 4 in 20 overs (Suryakumar Yadav 79 not out; Shreyas Gopal 2/28).

More from News.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Suryakumar Yadav Hardik Pandya Mumbai Indians Rajasthan Royals MI vs RR IPL 2020 IPL scoreboard IPL score IPL
India Matters
A health worker collects nasal swabs for Covid-19 from inside a sample collection unit in Chennai. (Photo | U Rakesh Kumar, EPS)
COVID: Second infection can be worse than first for some, shows study
World Bank chief David Malpass (Photo | AP)
By 2021, 15 crore likely to be in extreme poverty due to COVID-19: World Bank
T Natarajan in action during the IPL
T Natarajan: This dailywage labourer's son is more than just an IPL hero
Face masks will be mandatory inside the cinema halls at all times. (Photo | EPS)
Movie halls to reopen on Oct 15: Here's what filmgoers need to know

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi along with party General Secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala addresses a press conference in Patiala (Photo | PTI)
Lathicharge minor compared to what Hathras victim's family went through: Rahul Gandhi
The British economy recouped some further lost ground during July after a swath of coronavirus restrictions were lifted, official figures showed. (File photo | AP)
COVID19: Britain hit by test failing, finds 16,000 extra cases
Gallery
Face masks will be mandatory inside the cinema halls at all times. (Photo | EPS)
Movie halls, theatres to reopen on October 15 after pandemic lockdown: Masks to snacks, here's what filmgoers need to know
185: Jonny Bairstow & David Warner (SRH), 2019 vs RCB (Photo | AP)
Shane Watson-Faf du Plessis stand isn't IPL's highest opening wicket partnership! Find out the best opening records of the league here.
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp