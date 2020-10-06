STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport IPL News

IPL 2020: Next four games will make or break our tournament, says RCB head coach Simon Katich

His remark came as RCB failed to chase down 196 runs and was restricted to 137/9.

Published: 06th October 2020 11:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th October 2020 11:29 AM   |  A+A-

Mohammed Siraj of Royal Challengers Bangalore celebrates the wicket of Prithvi Shaw. (Photo | IPL)

Mohammed Siraj of Royal Challengers Bangalore celebrates the wicket of Prithvi Shaw. (Photo | IPL)

By ANI

DUBAI: After stumbling to a 59-run defeat against Delhi Capitals, Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) head coach Simon Katich said that the next eight days will make or break the side's run in the tournament as they will play four matches in quick succession.

His remark came as RCB failed to chase down 196 runs and was restricted to 137/9. None of the RCB batsmen fared well besides Virat Kohli who scored 43. AB de Villiers had an off day with the bat in hand as he just managed to score nine runs. He was sent back to the pavilion by Anrich Nortje. For Delhi, Kagiso Rabada was the pick of the bowlers as he returned with the figures of 4-24.

"In the next phase, we have four games in eight days, it's going to be tough, this is where we will make or break the tournament. I still want us to be really positive," Katich told his players after the match in a video posted on the official Twitter handle of RCB.

Delhi Capitals registered a total of 196/4 as Prithvi Shaw and Marcus Stoinis played knocks of 42 and 53 respectively. Stoinis had come to the crease with Delhi at 90/3 in the 12th over and it was then that the Australian all-rounder went on to play a knock of 53 from just 26 balls with the help of six fours and two sixes.

For RCB, Mohammad Siraj was the pick of the bowlers as he scalped two wickets. Both the in-form bowlers like Yuzvendra Chahal and Navdeep Saini had an off day for RCB. Both Chahal and Saini did not even complete their quota of four overs.

"Early on we gave them momentum, and from there on, we were never able to come back, they got us to a good start in the powerplay, from there on we were playing catch up. We managed to get back in the middle but towards the end of the innings, we leaked runs and missed catches, that cost us 15-20 runs extra. We were outplayed from Delhi, they were really disciplined, they played the conditions really well. We need to be smarter as to what we do with the shorter and longer boundary," Katich said.

RCB skipper Kohli also told his teammates that there is no need to panic and the side should look to coming back strong in their next match against Chennai Super Kings on October 10.

"It is a good time to reflect, let us think about what we can improve upon, according to me its a great phase to play as we have back-to-back games, if we get some momentum we can really run through some teams. Let's look forward to our next game, I still feel there is good energy in the group, let us stay calm and come back on Saturday," said Kohli.

RCB is currently at the third position in this season's standings with six points from five matches.

More from News.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
IPL 2020 IPL Simon Katich Royal Challengers Bangalore
India Matters
Embattled liquor tycoon Vijay Mallya (File Photo | AP)
Secret proceedings in UK delaying Vijay Mallya's extradition: MEA tells SC
For representational purposes (Photo | K Madhav, EPS)
Cinema halls can reopen from October 15 with 50% capacity
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
10% of world’s population may have contracted Covid-19, says WHO
Kajal Aggarwal (Facebook Photo)
'I am getting married to...': Actress Kajal Aggarwal to tie the knot on October 30

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi along with Punjab Chief Minister Capt. Amarinder Singh and PPCC President Sunil Kumar Jakhar during 'Kheti Bachao Yatra' over the farm reform bills. (Photo | PTI)
Modi government works for Adani and Ambani: Rahul Gandhi
President Donald Trump gives thumbs up as he stands on the Blue Room Balcony upon returning to the White House Monday, Oct. 5, 2020, in Washington. (Photo | PTI)
Trump leaves hospital briefly to greet supporters amid Covid treatment
Gallery
Face masks will be mandatory inside the cinema halls at all times. (Photo | EPS)
Movie halls, theatres to reopen on October 15 after pandemic lockdown: Masks to snacks, here's what filmgoers need to know
185: Jonny Bairstow & David Warner (SRH), 2019 vs RCB (Photo | AP)
Shane Watson-Faf du Plessis stand isn't IPL's highest opening wicket partnership! Find out the best opening records of the league here.
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp