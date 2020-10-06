STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Kagiso Rabada takes over Purple Cap from Chahal, Orange stays with KL Rahul

Published: 06th October 2020 11:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th October 2020 11:12 AM   |  A+A-

Kagiso Rabada of Delhi Capitals celebrates the wicket of Virat Kohli. (Photo | IPL)

By IANS

DUBAI: Kings XI Punjab captain KL Rahul continues to hold the Orange Cap while the Purple Cap is now with Delhi Capitals pacer Kagiso Rabada following the conclusion of the 19th IPL 2020 match which the Shreyas Iyer-led side won by 59 runs against Royal Challengers Bangalore.

Rahul has scored 302 runs -- including one hundred and two half-centuries -- in five matches so far and leads the chart for the leading run scorers. He is followed by Chennai Super Kings' Faf du Plessis who has 282 runs to his name from five games. Kings XI opener Mayank Agarwal is third on the list with 272 runs.

In the bowlers' list, Rabada has 12 wickets from five games and leads the chart. He is followed by Yuzvendra Chahal who has scalped eight wickets in five games and Trent Boult who also has eight wickets from five matches to his name.

These running caps are presented to the leading run scorer and wicket-taker and keep changing hands throughout the duration of the tournament.

In the points table, Delhi Capitals are currently at the numero uno spot with eights points from five games. They are followed by Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bangalore who both have six points from five matches.

TAGS
IPL IPL 2020 Kagiso Rabada KL Rahul
IPL_2020
