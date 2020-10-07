STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Bhuvi-less Sunrisers Hyderabad take on struggling Kings XI Punjab

Bhuvneshwar becomes the second Sunrisers player to be ruled out of the tournament after Australian all-rounder Mitchell Marsh.

Sunrisers Hyderabad pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar

Sunrisers Hyderabad pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar (Photo | PTI)

By Martin Joseph
Express News Service

After the chastening defeat at the hands of Mumbai Indians in the last match, the last thing Sunrisers Hyderabad would have wanted was to have one of their frontline bowlers getting ruled out for the rest of the tournament. 

Bhuvneshwar Kumar, who has been a key player in the Hyderabad set-up over the years had gone off injured against Chennai Super Kings and didn't feature against Mumbai.

The injury turned out to be more serious than expected and they will miss his services for the rest of the tournament. 

Bhuvneshwar becomes the second Sunrisers player to be ruled out of the tournament after Australian all-rounder Mitchell Marsh, who suffered a freak injury while twisting his ankle in the opening game against Royal Challengers Bangalore. 

While Sunrisers have brought in Prithvi Raj Yarra as Bhuvneshwar's replacement, the UP bowler will be sorely missed.

This was clearly evident against Mumbai Indians where Bhuvi's replacement Sidharth Kaul ended up conceding 64 runs in four overs, the most expensive bowling figures in the current edition.

Bhuvi's absence complicates things further for a Sunrisers side who have been grappling with other issues. 

Their middle-order has lacked depth and there's an over-reliance on the likes of David Warner and Jonny Bairstow to do the bulk of the scoring up at the top. 

ALSO READ | Thangarasu Natarajan: New yorker in town

Kane Williamson was slotted in for the last few games to strengthen the middle order but in Bhuvi's absence, Sunrisers are left with the conundrum of whether to focus on solidifying the middle order or whether to tighten up their bowling. 

Pressure might build on the likes of Rashid Khan and T Natarajan in Bhuvi's absence and if they decide to bring in Mohammad Nabi to shore up the bowling, they will have to sacrifice Williamson. 

Warner and the management have their work cut out as they look to bounce back from the disappointing defeat against Mumbai Indians. 

Wobbly Kings

While the Sunrisers might feel hard done by injuries, the Kings XI Punjab are a side which on paper looks formidable with no real weaknesses or issues. But they still find themselves at the bottom of the table.  

They were thoroughly outplayed by the Chennai Super Kings who chased down 178 without losing a wicket in the last game. 

While openers KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal are piling on the runs, the team is not able to close out matches. 

If it was a short-run controversy in the first match, it was the inability to defend a mammoth 223 against Rajasthan Royals in the next.

However, losing by ten wickets against a side struggling till that point would have set alarm bells ringing for them and proven the hardest blow to take. 

The Kings XI have tried to chop and change their line-up and it looks like they are still trying to figure out their strongest eleven. 

With morale short in either camp, neither side would want to be at the receiving end of another damaging defeat.

