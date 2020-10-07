STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
IPL 2020, KKR vs CSK Live Score: Chennai bowls out Kolkata for 167, opener Rahul Tripathi scores 81

While Tripathi's 51-ball knock had eight fours and three sixes, no other KKR player crossed the 20-run mark.

Kolkata Knight Riders' Rahul Tripathi plays a shot during an IPL 2020 match against Chennai Super Kings

Kolkata Knight Riders' Rahul Tripathi plays a shot during an IPL 2020 match against Chennai Super Kings. (Photo| PTI)

By ANI

ABU DHABI: Rahul Tripathi delivered an enthralling performance to help Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) reach a total of 167 runs against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) here on Wednesday.

Tripathi played a knock of 81 runs as he helped his side post a respectable target for the MS Dhoni-led side.

After opting to bat first, KKR witnessed a good start as openers Tripathi and Shubman Gill struck regular boundaries. The duo formed a 37-run partnership before Shardul Thakur got hold of Gill (11) in the fifth over.

Nitish Rana then came out to bat but only managed to score nine runs before being dismissed by Karn Sharma. In his next over, Sharma removed Sunil Narine as well, reducing KKR to 98/3 after the completion of 11 overs.

Tripathi, who completed his half-century, was then joined by Eoin Morgan on the field. However, Morgan too failed to impress as he was caught behind in the 14th over, bowled by Sam Curran.

The fall of wickets did not stop as Andre Russell too was sent back to the pavilion after being caught behind off Thakur's delivery in the 16th over. In the next over, Dwayne Bravo handed CSK with the much-needed breakthrough as he took the wicket of Tripathi.

KKR lost three wickets in the final over and were all out on 167 runs. For CSK, Curran, Thakur and Sharma all picked two wickets each while Bravo clinched three in the match.

Brief Scores: CSK 167/9 in 20 overs (Rahul Tripathi 81 off 51 balls; DJ Bravo 3/37, Karn Sharma 2/25, S Curran 2/26, S Thakur 2/28) vs KKR.

