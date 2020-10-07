STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
IPL 2020: Orange Cap stays with KL Rahul, Kagiso Rabada holds onto Purple

Rahul has scored 302 runs -- including one hundred and two half-centuries -- in five matches so far and leads the chart for the leading run scorers.

KL Rahul captain of Kings XI Punjab celebrates his fifty. (Photo | IPL)

By IANS

ABU DHABI:  Kings XI Punjab captain KL Rahul and Delhi Capitals pacer Kagiso Rabada continue to hold the Orange and Purple Cap respectively following the conclusion of the 20th IPL 2020 match between Mumbai Indians and Rajasthan Royals which the Rohit Sharma-led side won by 57 runs.

Rahul has scored 302 runs -- including one hundred and two half-centuries -- in five matches so far and leads the chart for the leading run scorers. He is followed by Chennai Super Kings' Faf du Plessis who has 282 runs to his name from five games. Kings XI opener Mayank Agarwal is third on the list with 272 runs.

In the bowlers' list, Rabada has 12 wickets from five games and leads the chart. He is followed by Jasprit Bumrah, who now has 11 wickets in six games. Bumrah's teammate Trent Boult is third on the list with 10 wickets from six matches.

These running caps are presented to the leading run scorer and wicket-taker and keep changing hands throughout the duration of the tournament.

In the points table, Mumbai Indians are the number one spot with eights points from six games. They are followed by Delhi Capitals who also have eight points but a lower net run-rate compared to the defending champions. Virat Kohli's Royal Challengers Bangalore, who have six points from five matches, complete the podium.

