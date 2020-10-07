IPL 2020: Ravi Shastri, Yuvraj Singh praise Jasprit Bumrah for his 4-wicket haul against Rajasthan

By ANI

NEW DELHI: India head coach Ravi Shastri and former all-rounder Yuvraj Singh praised pacer Jasprit Bumrah after he took four wickets against Rajasthan Royals at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday.

Bumrah returned with the figures of 4-20 in his four overs which helped Mumbai Indians bowl out Rajasthan for 136 in 18.1 overs and win the game by 57 runs.

Taking to Twitter the India head coach wrote, "This is no 4 20 show. This is Boom Boom Boom Boom. Maza Aa Gaya Dekh Ke -@Jaspritbumrah93 #MIvRR."

"Jassi jaisa koi nahi ! Great spell @Jaspritbumrah93 my man of the match !!along with @surya_14kumar #IPL2020 #MIvRR," Yuvraj tweeted.

Chasing a formidable target of 194, only Jos Buttler, who played a knock of 70 runs, got going for the Steve Smith-led side. The team failed to build partnerships and kept losing wickets at regular intervals.

Apart from Bumrah, Trent Boult and James Pattinson bagged two wickets each.

Batting first, Mumbai Indians posted a score of 193/4. Suryakumar Yadav played an unbeaten knock of 79 runs from 47 balls. Hardik Pandya and Rohit Sharma also played useful knocks of 30 and 35 respectively.

With this win, Mumbai is at the top of the table with eight points from six games, while Rajasthan has slipped to the seventh position.

Rajasthan Royals will next face Delhi Capitals on October 9 while Mumbai Indians will lock horns with Delhi Capitals on October 11.